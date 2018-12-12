Hot in 2018: Quiz of the Year

1 Saatchi & Saatchi chairman Richard Huntington made the national news – and was a discussion point on Loose Women – after he and his wife launched a crowdfunding initiative to help pay for the vet bills for their dog. But what is the dog called?

a) Edward Lear

b) Alice Oswald

c) WB Yeats

2 It was revealed in May that J Walter Thompson, which published a Female Tribes report, had the worst pay gap of any WPP agency. What was the median figure?

a) 28.9%

b) 36.7%

c) 44.7%

3 The UK had a good showing at Cannes with Adam & Eve/DDB picking up Agency of the Year. What was the UK’s total Lions tally?

a) 110

b) 90

c) 85

4 Who was the host of this year’s notorious (and last) Presidents Club dinner?

a) Roy Chubby Brown

b) Jim Davidson

c) David Walliams

5 Shepherd Market, just around the corner from WPP’s former headquarters, has long had a salubrious reputation. What was the name of the prostitute former Conservative Party deputy chairman Jeffrey Archer met there in the 1980s?

a) Ruby the heartbreaker

b) Monica Coghlan

c) Belle de Jour

6 Harvey Nichols split with Adam & Eve/DDB, ending a 17-year relationship. Its first work from new agency TBWA\London caused controversy. Why?

a) It removed the name of one of its female founders

b) It featured Katie Hopkins

c) It objectified men

7 Virgin Trains stopped stocking the Daily Mail on its trains in January – a decision reversed after an intervention by Sir Richard Branson. But what reason did the company give for dropping the paper in the fi rst place?

a) "This paper is not compatible with the VT brand or our beliefs"

b) "This paper isn’t absorbent and wiping makes the ink run"

c) "It’s an enemy of the people. So hurrah for the red shirts"

8 Which person was the first to fill in the 2019 A List, within 48 minutes?

a) Sue Unerman

b) Nick Fox

c) Bruce Daisley

9 At the ISBA conference in March, Procter & Gamble’s Marc Pritchard laid into agencies for having 'too many' account managers. He wanted agencies to rebalance their creative departments so they represented what percentage of their resource?

a) Two-fifths

b) Three-quarters

c) Five-eighths

10 Noel Edmonds has been a vocal critic of Lloyds Banking Group this year, having been among the victims of a fraud operation at HBOS, which was later acquired by the bank. He – and others – complained to the Advertising Standards Authority, saying that Lloyds’ strapline 'By your side' was unjustified. The ASA overruled the objection with what defence of the bank’s claim?

a) It was "clearly bullshit"

b) It was "obviously taking the piss"

c) It was "advertising puffery"

11 What was the insult that Sir Martin Sorrell was alleged to have used against an elderly colleague?

a) "Gimmer"

b) "Coffin dodger"

c) "Pudding"

12 Tess Alps received the Mackintosh Medal this year in recognition of her outstanding service to advertising. Who was it named after?

a) Charles Rennie Mackintosh

b) Harold Mackintosh

c) Millie Mackintosh

13 Campaign turned 50 this year (in case you missed it). How many featured in our Dean Street feature?

a) 82

b) 88

c) 94

14 The industry was shocked by Y&R’s merger with VML, given that its UK management team was still so new. How many weeks had managing director Katie Lee been in her post before she was told she was out?

a) 12

b) 14

c) 16

15 In an interview with Campaign, former Coca-Cola and Airbnb marketer Jonathan Mildenhall said that when he worked in agencies, he 'knew that clients really liked to hang out with him'. But for what reasons?

a) He threw the greatest parties

b) He wore Ozwald Boateng bespoke suits

c) His virtuous modesty was appealing

Answers

1a 2c 3a 4c 5b 6a 7a 8c 9b 10c 11c 12b 13c 14a 15a, b