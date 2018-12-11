Hot in 2018: Top 10 live experiences

10 Bombay Sapphire 'Canvas'

The Bacardi-owned gin brand used this experience to celebrate the creative element in cocktail-making. Working with artists around the world, Bombay Sapphire created events where people could customise their gin and tonics with colours and flavours while watching local artists at work.

Agencies Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, OMD UK, Wasserman

9 O2 'Follow the rabbit'

O2 turned the entrance to its flagship venue in London into a blue light installation. Visitors were then encouraged to "Follow the rabbit" in an experiential campaign delivered by Undercurrent, which ran alongside the brand’s latest ads. An estimated 250,000 music fans passed through the neon blue portal at The O2, designed to fit the O-shaped arch at the venue’s main entrance, to enjoy a light show. The display inside the installation was synchronised to the beat of the Chemical Brothers track EML Ritual, which also featured in the accompanying ad campaign.

Agency The Current Collective

8 Cadbury 'Creme Egg hunting season'

Elvis worked with Cadbury on the launch of "Creme Egg hunting season", where guests invited to an indoor campsite ate "Fon-goo" in a tree house, listened to Creme Egg songs around a campfire, took photos in a giant nest with oversized Creme Eggs, ate Creme Egg toasties and searched for the elusive white Creme Egg. A total of 4,397 people took part in the experience, making it the brand’s biggest to date.

Agency Elvis

7 Amnesty International 'The undeniable wonder of family life'

To highlight the parliamentary vote on the Refugee Family Reunion Bill, Amnesty International staged a living installation across Mother’s Day weekend on London’s South Bank to flag up the importance of reuniting refugee families. For VCCP’s first work for the charity, real families spent time in a Perspex installation, where the public could watch them share the rituals of family life, from playing games to watching TV.

Agency VCCP

6 Hunter 'The Original flying boot'

The British heritage brand launched its largest experiential campaign to date by taking a Wellington-boot-shaped hot-air balloon on a global tour. Hunter launched the 120-foot-high balloon in Scotland, in recognition of the brand’s birthplace. It is now popping up at major festivals, sporting events and key outdoor shows worldwide, to reflect the brand’s ambitious plans to be recognised as a classic British export.

Agency In-house

5 Anya Hindmarch 'Chubby cloud'

To kick off London Fashion Week, Anya Hindmarch unveiled a "Chubby cloud" in Whitehall’s Banqueting House for visitors to recline on beneath the building’s Rubens-painted ceiling. The installation (formed by the world’s largest beanbag) was inspired by the accessory designer’s cloud motif in her autumn/winter 2018 collection. It was complemented by a programme of talks, guided meditation and live music, with visitors invited to climb on and sink into the "cloud".

Agency In-house

4 YouTube Music 'In residence'

To celebrate the UK launch of YouTube Music, the brand showcased the British music scene across four days with 15 gigs, talks from culture makers and immersive experiences based on the UK club scene. Guests could walk through a light tunnel, step inside a pop-up trainers store, enjoy sensory music experiences and listen to fireside chats from industry veterans including Annie Mac and Paul Oakenfold.

Agency Amplify

3 Google 'Curiosity rooms'

To promote the Google Pixel 3, the brand took over a prime spot on Piccadilly Circus to create a three-storey space of interactive experiences to showcase the smartphone’s camera. Running over five weeks, the programme of events included talks on fashion, food, music and creativity, retail pop-ups, podcast recordings and YouTube music events.

Agency Amplify

2 Carlsberg 'Off-the-grid pub'

What better way of capturing a way of life than creating an experience in the middle of the Cornish countryside? Carlsberg brought together a group of strangers to build a venue, powered by a waterfall, that encapsulates the Danish concept of hygge as part of its "The Danish way" campaign.

Agencies Fold7, Hyperactive

1 Converse 'One Star hotel'

A room designed by rapper A$AP Nast, games of Mahjong and backgammon, comedy and live music were just some of the ways Converse drew people into the One Star hotel, which brought to life elements of its One Star collection. XYZ, the agency behind last year’s Nike Strike Night, raised the bar again to produce an experience that pulled in the crowds to this Shoreditch townhouse and delighted the live-events community. The experience of the year by some distance.

Agencies XYZ, Hotel