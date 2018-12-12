Staff
Hot in 2018: Top 10 lookalikes

Because what kind of year-end round-up would it be without this perennial favourite...

Rob Smith and Charlie Brooker

McCann’s Smith was given the job of "developing best practice", the sort of bon mot Brooker would surely admire.

Michael Frohlich and John Malkovich

Malkovich specialises in playing sinister and shadowy figures; Frohlich undertook a restructure of Ogilvy UK.

Kerry Cavanaugh and Rainn Wilson

Mars’ Cavanaugh will hope to achieve the sales success of Wilson’s Dwight Scrute from The Office.

James Murphy and Edward Tattsyrup

One half of a gruesome double act, Norfolk-born Murphy runs a successful local (and global) shop.

Felix Bräutigam and Lionel Logue

Jaguar Land Rover’s Brautigam makes cars for the King’s Road set, while Logue cured the king’s speech.

Lorna Tilbian and Bonnie Tyler 

Whether Tilbian’s life as a top analyst means she lives in a powder keg giving off sparks is something only she can answer.

Stephen Maher and Alexander Nix

Cambridge Analytica’s Nix was in the papers for all the wrong reasons; Maher chairs the IPA Effectiveness Board.

Richard Brim and Hal Cruttenden

Cruttenden brought a few chuckles to this year’s Campaign Big Awards, while Brim took home the trophies. 

Richard Huntington and Mark Ronson

Ronson is a supporter of the Dogs Trust, while Huntington sought financial support for his own pooch.

Hugh Pile and Hugo Lloris

Lloris is a top-flight professional footballer, while the marketer left L’Oréal, having hopefully also made a huge pile.

