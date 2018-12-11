Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Hot in 2018: Top 6 outdoor ads

Throughout December, we are revealing the best of our industry in 2018.

6 Berghaus 'It’s time to get out'

Berghaus released a campaign to bring a bit of perspective and encourage people to get outdoors and away from our digital screens. The ads featured a series of oil paintings by up-and-coming British artists. Calm landscapes are juxtaposed with humorous taglines about photo filters and pointless meetings, a jarring reminder of how ridiculous modern life can be.

Agency VCCP Creatives Jim Thornton, James Rafter, Myles Vincent, Ali Augur

5 Channel 4 'The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2'

This provocative campaign delivered stark messages from Gilead officials enforcing laws such as: "The city is no place for a woman. A woman’s place is at home." The reveal shows the main character Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss, burning a handmaid’s headdress with a familiar rebellious message from the show: "Don’t let the bastards grind you down."

Agency 4Creative Creatives Tom Woodington, Robin Temple

4 McDonald’s 'Weather-reactive campaign'

An upturned box of fries to represent rain, a burger to signify a sunny day and a hot coffee to show a cloudy day were all ways that McDonald’s turned its menu into weather icons for a digital out-of-home campaign that used real-time Met Office data to keep the public in the know about the changing weather conditions in April.

Agency Leo Burnett London Creatives Liane Dowling, Ben Newman

3 Corona 'World Oceans Day'

Plastic pollution is finally on the agenda. To support Corona’s "This is living?" campaign, the brand was responsible for a unique installation in Shoreditch, showcasing a life-size wave made entirely of plastic and highlighting the impact it is having on the seas and the life therein.

Agencies Wieden & Kennedy, Vizeum, Posterscope Creative n/s

2 Justice4Grenfell 'Three billboards outside Grenfell Tower, London'

Justice4Grenfell parked a trio of mobile billboards outside Parliament, in a nod to Martin McDonagh’s film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The aim of the campaign was to keep the disaster of 14 June 2017 fresh in the minds of the public.

Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London Creatives Lucian Trestler, Jack Colchester

1 Campaign Against Living Miserably 'Project 84'

"Project 84" cleaned up at all the awards ceremonies this year – it was handed Media Excellence in Outdoor, Media Excellence in Experiential, Bravest Campaign and Experiences for Good at the Campaign Big Awards in October and Campaign Event Awards in November.

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB Creatives Anthony Nelson, Mike Sutherland

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
l-r: Pritchard, Nightingale, Warren and Lee

How brands must approach the human experience

Promoted

Added 56 minutes ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
MEDIA
What type of leader are you?

What type of leader are you?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

December 17, 2018