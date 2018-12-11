Hot in 2018: Top 6 outdoor ads

6 Berghaus 'It’s time to get out'

Berghaus released a campaign to bring a bit of perspective and encourage people to get outdoors and away from our digital screens. The ads featured a series of oil paintings by up-and-coming British artists. Calm landscapes are juxtaposed with humorous taglines about photo filters and pointless meetings, a jarring reminder of how ridiculous modern life can be.

Agency VCCP Creatives Jim Thornton, James Rafter, Myles Vincent, Ali Augur

5 Channel 4 'The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2'

This provocative campaign delivered stark messages from Gilead officials enforcing laws such as: "The city is no place for a woman. A woman’s place is at home." The reveal shows the main character Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss, burning a handmaid’s headdress with a familiar rebellious message from the show: "Don’t let the bastards grind you down."

Agency 4Creative Creatives Tom Woodington, Robin Temple

4 McDonald’s 'Weather-reactive campaign'

An upturned box of fries to represent rain, a burger to signify a sunny day and a hot coffee to show a cloudy day were all ways that McDonald’s turned its menu into weather icons for a digital out-of-home campaign that used real-time Met Office data to keep the public in the know about the changing weather conditions in April.

Agency Leo Burnett London Creatives Liane Dowling, Ben Newman

3 Corona 'World Oceans Day'

Plastic pollution is finally on the agenda. To support Corona’s "This is living?" campaign, the brand was responsible for a unique installation in Shoreditch, showcasing a life-size wave made entirely of plastic and highlighting the impact it is having on the seas and the life therein.

Agencies Wieden & Kennedy, Vizeum, Posterscope Creative n/s

2 Justice4Grenfell 'Three billboards outside Grenfell Tower, London'

Justice4Grenfell parked a trio of mobile billboards outside Parliament, in a nod to Martin McDonagh’s film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The aim of the campaign was to keep the disaster of 14 June 2017 fresh in the minds of the public.

Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London Creatives Lucian Trestler, Jack Colchester

1 Campaign Against Living Miserably 'Project 84'

"Project 84" cleaned up at all the awards ceremonies this year – it was handed Media Excellence in Outdoor, Media Excellence in Experiential, Bravest Campaign and Experiences for Good at the Campaign Big Awards in October and Campaign Event Awards in November.

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB Creatives Anthony Nelson, Mike Sutherland