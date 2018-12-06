Hot in 2018: Top 7 digital innovations

7 Entale 'Entale'

Are you one of those media snobs that wrote off podcasts long ago as lazy radio? Entale, which launched in April, is hoping to win you back by adding pictures, maps, links and quotes to podcasts in order to give a richer, more interactive experience. It offers brands more creative media opportunities beyond the horrid "and now a word from our sponsors" that plagues so many podcasts.

Agency n/a

6 talkSPORT 'Shake me'

Smartphones are highly sophisticated computers, yet tapping is pretty much the only interesting thing we do with them. Not so with the talkSPORT app, which enables users listening to the station to interact with radio ads by shaking their phone.

Agency AdsWizz

5 British Dyslexic Association 'A moment of dyslexia'

The longer you look at the screen, the more jumbled the words and letters become. This sublimely simple digital outdoor screen uses facial recognition to show the viewers what it can be like to be dyslexic, as well as measuring audience attention time as people stop to read it.

Agency Leo Burnett London

4 ITV 'Reminder Bot'

Improving audience experience is a big priority for TV broadcasters as viewers continue to migrate towards online video platforms. ITV, in a bid to drive awareness of its autumn dramas, created a way for users to set reminders for shows as well as recommend them to friends. ITV worked closely with Facebook and digital agency Powster to create the Reminder Bot, which allows you to "nudge" others to watch shows too.

Agencies Powster, Facebook

3 The Social Chain 'Like-wise'

The murky world of influencer marketing shot up the agenda this year with Unilever’s pledge not to work with influencers who buy followers. So The Social Chain launched an AI-driven tool that identifies how genuine an influencer’s engagement is, based on data from engagement bot farms. The AI then benchmarks suspicious activity against verified engagement by human beings, ostensibly a more reliable method than the industry standard "engagement per post".

Agency The Social Chain

2 Lexus 'Driven by intuition'

The car marque that brought us the hoverboard in 2015 burnished its innovation credentials again this year with the world’s first ad scripted by AI. It depicted the ES model’s intuitive driving experience, while exploring how humans can collaborate with machines. It was built by Visual Voice and supported by IBM Watson in collaboration with The & Partnership London.

Agency The & Partnership London

1 EasyJet 'Look and book'

This gets 10 out of 10 for "why didn’t I think of that"-ability. When you’re looking at a picture on Instagram, you can tap "look and book" and it will not only find out where the pic was taken but will serve up the best easyJet flights to take you there. This is a win for streamlining customer search and booking, but it is also an exciting example of how pictures and video can be potentially "Shazam-ed".

Agency VCCP