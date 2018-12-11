Hot in 2018: Top 9 press ads

9 Paddy Power 'World Cup excuse letter'

When Paddy Power gets it right, it really does know how to make you smile. Another simple but effective World Cup tactical ad gave Evening Standard readers a customisable excuse letter to use during England’s quarter-final match with Sweden.

Agency In-house Creative In-house

8 Audi 'Electric has gone Audi'

This clever wordplay fronted an impactful print campaign for e-tron, Audi’s first all-electric car, that ran as a full page across all national news brands on the same day. Audi was the first brand this year to take advantage of Impact, a media package that included a one-day takeover in national and regional print titles.

Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London Creatives Daryl Corps, Psembi Kinstan

7 Cuprinol 'Garden shakes'

Paint brushes are hardly known for their beauty but Cuprinol has done its best to doll some up for this campaign. The Dulux outdoor paint brand shows off its colour range by replacing brush bristles with items that give the variants their names.

Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London Creatives Richard Prentice, David Adamson



6 National Centre For Domestic Violence 'The not-so-beautiful game'

There were many outstanding print ads related to the World Cup this year, but this campaign revealing the dark side of football fever was the most striking. The England flag was reimagined in blood to convey how domestic violence spikes when the national football team plays (and even more so when it loses).

Agency J Walter Thompson London Creatives Jo Taylor, Maya Halilovic

5 Channel 4 'The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2'

In May, Metro readers were presented with a stark coverwrap informing them that "women are not allowed to read this newspaper". Inside, the provocative campaign to promote the TV show revealed main character Offred burning her repressive clothing with a rebellious message from the show.

Agency 4Creative Creatives Francesca Van Haverbeke, Anne-Grit Maier, Caio Turbiani, Raminder Samra

4 Hey Girls 'Pad ad'

This playful ad highlighted the shocking reality of period poverty by inviting readers to cut out their own sanitary towel. Flip the page and the ad continues, revealing that one in 10 girls in the UK cannot afford sanitary products and must resort to using loo roll or even newspaper.

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB Creatives Sali Horsey, Zoe Nash

3 Samsung 'Get the phones we can’t show you yet'

Smartphones can open up awesome possibilities but they look like boring thin slabs of black glass. So Samsung decided to just show an empty hand, inviting the user to imagine what could be instead of what is.

Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London Creatives David Lasar, Thibault Michal

2 British Airways 'It’s coming home'

The summer was dominated by England’s unexpected success at the World Cup in Russia, and brands predictably spotted a marketing open goal. But BA turned out to be the unlikely champion of this year’s tactical ads, with a subtle but very clever execution.

Agencies Ogilvy UK, Wavemaker Creatives Martha Riley, Tom Hadden, Morgan Hinds-Shorland

1 KFC 'FCK'

KFC was in terrible trouble in February when a chicken supply shortage forced outlets all over the UK to shut down. But this simple, funny and forthright mea culpa helped the brand weather the crisis.

Agency Mother Creative Mother