Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hot in 2019: Dogs of adland

The dog days are certainly not over...

Hot in 2019: Dogs of adland

Edward Lear

Breed Welsh terrier
Pawrent Richard Huntington, chairman, Saatchi & Saatchi
Likes This five-year old terrier leads a charmed London life and loves sausages, sheepskin rugs and dressing up for Halloween.
Insta-fame 13,200 followers @edward.lear

Beasty Face

Breed Boston terrier
Pawrent Jon Burley, creative consultant
Likes This pup, who describes himself as a "professional fart monster" (best not to get too close), favours the leather-jacket-and-collar look.
Insta-fame 1,000 followers @iambeastyface

Gracie Bumblebee Megatron

Breed Miniature schnauzer
Pawrent Bethany Coombs, production editor, Campaign
Likes Loo-roll annihilation, tractor mowers and eating... a lot. 
Social The local lamp posts.
Claim to fame Once licked Sir Derek Jacobi’s face and added some blue steel to Campaign’s epic 50th birthday Dean Street photo shoot.

Gloria Readstar Taylor-McShane

Breed Brussels Griffon
Pawrent Ross Taylor, creative director, Iris
Likes This angel-faced doggo made her Insta debut in August and loves patterned prints and her Cornish Rex siblings.
Insta-fame 708 followers @storyofgloria

Umi 

Breed Brussels Griffon
Pawrent Fran Rausch, producer, Amplify
Likes Ewoks. Umi is a dead ringer for the primitive creatures made famous by George Lucas. Just don’t mention Nanta.
Insta-fame Why have an Instagram account when you can be the doyenne of Shoreditch IRL?

Aristotle

Breed French bulldog
Pawrent Fayola Douglas, senior reporter, Campaign
Likes This blue fawn Frenchie, Campaign’s pup of the year, loves a morning dip in Virginia water and a homemade flapjack. 
Social 1,200 followers @arithefrenchie

Squirrel 

Breed Cavapoo
Pawrent Marc Lewis, dean, School of Communication Arts  
Likes Championing Brixton and the next influx of British creatives graduating from the SCA. 
Social No Insta here, Squirrel is next-gen – it’s all about TikTok.

Dave

Breed Dachshund
Pawrent Craig Reeves, creative director and founder, Pickled
Likes A hard-working sausage dog, Dave is often to be found labouring over a laptop or in an edit suite, like a true production pupper.
Social 538 followers @sausagedogblog

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How publishers can make it easier for readers to pay

How publishers can make it easier for readers to pay

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
The future's bright, the future's Gold

The future's bright, the future's Gold

Promoted

December 10, 2019
8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

December 06, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019