Hot in 2019: Dogs of adland

Edward Lear

Breed Welsh terrier

Pawrent Richard Huntington, chairman, Saatchi & Saatchi

Likes This five-year old terrier leads a charmed London life and loves sausages, sheepskin rugs and dressing up for Halloween.

Insta-fame 13,200 followers @edward.lear

Beasty Face

Breed Boston terrier

Pawrent Jon Burley, creative consultant

Likes This pup, who describes himself as a "professional fart monster" (best not to get too close), favours the leather-jacket-and-collar look.

Insta-fame 1,000 followers @iambeastyface

Gracie Bumblebee Megatron

Breed Miniature schnauzer

Pawrent Bethany Coombs, production editor, Campaign

Likes Loo-roll annihilation, tractor mowers and eating... a lot.

Social The local lamp posts.

Claim to fame Once licked Sir Derek Jacobi’s face and added some blue steel to Campaign’s epic 50th birthday Dean Street photo shoot.

Gloria Readstar Taylor-McShane

Breed Brussels Griffon

Pawrent Ross Taylor, creative director, Iris

Likes This angel-faced doggo made her Insta debut in August and loves patterned prints and her Cornish Rex siblings.

Insta-fame 708 followers @storyofgloria

Umi

Breed Brussels Griffon

Pawrent Fran Rausch, producer, Amplify

Likes Ewoks. Umi is a dead ringer for the primitive creatures made famous by George Lucas. Just don’t mention Nanta.

Insta-fame Why have an Instagram account when you can be the doyenne of Shoreditch IRL?

Aristotle

Breed French bulldog

Pawrent Fayola Douglas, senior reporter, Campaign

Likes This blue fawn Frenchie, Campaign’s pup of the year, loves a morning dip in Virginia water and a homemade flapjack.

Social 1,200 followers @arithefrenchie

Squirrel

Breed Cavapoo

Pawrent Marc Lewis, dean, School of Communication Arts

Likes Championing Brixton and the next influx of British creatives graduating from the SCA.

Social No Insta here, Squirrel is next-gen – it’s all about TikTok.

Dave

Breed Dachshund

Pawrent Craig Reeves, creative director and founder, Pickled

Likes A hard-working sausage dog, Dave is often to be found labouring over a laptop or in an edit suite, like a true production pupper.

Social 538 followers @sausagedogblog