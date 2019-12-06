Hot in 2019: Dogs of adland

Edward Lear
Breed Welsh terrier
Pawrent Richard Huntington, chairman, Saatchi & Saatchi
Likes This five-year old terrier leads a charmed London life and loves sausages, sheepskin rugs and dressing up for Halloween.
Insta-fame 13,200 followers @edward.lear
Beasty Face
Breed Boston terrier
Pawrent Jon Burley, creative consultant
Likes This pup, who describes himself as a "professional fart monster" (best not to get too close), favours the leather-jacket-and-collar look.
Insta-fame 1,000 followers @iambeastyface
Gracie Bumblebee Megatron
Breed Miniature schnauzer
Pawrent Bethany Coombs, production editor, Campaign
Likes Loo-roll annihilation, tractor mowers and eating... a lot.
Social The local lamp posts.
Claim to fame Once licked Sir Derek Jacobi’s face and added some blue steel to Campaign’s epic 50th birthday Dean Street photo shoot.
Gloria Readstar Taylor-McShane
Breed Brussels Griffon
Pawrent Ross Taylor, creative director, Iris
Likes This angel-faced doggo made her Insta debut in August and loves patterned prints and her Cornish Rex siblings.
Insta-fame 708 followers @storyofgloria
Umi
Breed Brussels Griffon
Pawrent Fran Rausch, producer, Amplify
Likes Ewoks. Umi is a dead ringer for the primitive creatures made famous by George Lucas. Just don’t mention Nanta.
Insta-fame Why have an Instagram account when you can be the doyenne of Shoreditch IRL?
Aristotle
Breed French bulldog
Pawrent Fayola Douglas, senior reporter, Campaign
Likes This blue fawn Frenchie, Campaign’s pup of the year, loves a morning dip in Virginia water and a homemade flapjack.
Social 1,200 followers @arithefrenchie
Squirrel
Breed Cavapoo
Pawrent Marc Lewis, dean, School of Communication Arts
Likes Championing Brixton and the next influx of British creatives graduating from the SCA.
Social No Insta here, Squirrel is next-gen – it’s all about TikTok.
Dave
Breed Dachshund
Pawrent Craig Reeves, creative director and founder, Pickled
Likes A hard-working sausage dog, Dave is often to be found labouring over a laptop or in an edit suite, like a true production pupper.
Social 538 followers @sausagedogblog