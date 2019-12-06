Hot in 2019: Quiz of the year

1 Google’s Steve Vranakis has landed a new role this year. But what is the title?

a) Lord High Constable of England

b) Chief creative officer of Greece

c) Commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius

2 Who broke all records by completing their 2020 A List questionnaire within just 22 minutes of receiving it?

a) Mark Holden at PHD

b) Mark Read at WPP

c) Mark Howe at Google

3 What was the name of the egg conceived by former The & Partnership London creative Chris Godfrey, which became the most-liked picture to appear on Instagram?

a) Egbert

b) Shelley

c) Eugene

4 Sir Martin Sorrell continued to make his opinions known about WPP. How did he describe (in the Financial Times) the feelings of those who had replaced him when they get up in the morning?

a) "They feel blessed"

b) "They feel burdened"

c) "They’re all just puddings, so who cares?"

5 Which two brands fell foul of the new Advertising Standards Authority rules around harmful gender stereotyping that came into force this year?

a) Volkswagen and Mondelez

b) Gillette and Lovehoney

c) Match.com and Barbie

6 England’s rugby heroes reached the final of the World Cup, shown on ITV, but were ultimately unsuccessful. What was the peak audience the game achieved?

a) 10.5 million

b) 12.8 million

c) 14.2 million

7 At the Campaign Big Awards, host Adam Buxton gave the audience a choice of reading emails about John Lewis Christmas ads or his version of which Grace Jones hit?

a) Pull up to the Bumper

b) Slave to the Rhythm

c) Nipple to the Bottle

8 How did the History of Advertising Trust describe its bid to sell old ads to dementia sufferers in care homes?

a) "An opportunity to prove our charitable status"

b) "Kind and the right thing to do"

c) "A money-spinner"

9 What was the name of the real-life couple who appeared in Droga5 London’s "The crystal barn" spot for Barclaycard?

a) Clare and Andrew

b) Cressida and Malcolm

c) Sky and Elio

10 The UK was the second most-awarded country at Cannes this year, behind the US. But what was our total tally?

a) 75

b) 83

c) 90

Answers 1b, 2a, 3c, 4b, 5a, 6b, 7a, 8c, 9a, 10c