Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Hot in 2019: Top 7 digital innovations

A look back on the best of our industry in 2019.

7 O2 'World’s first live TV ad'

O2 launched the world’s first live ad powered by 5G during coverage of an England vs Argentina match in the Rugby World Cup. Broadcast from four O2 venues (in Birmingham, Bristol, London and Oxford) on 5 October, the ad showed England fans screaming wildly at the camera alongside video of "real-time fan reactions". The coverage captured at the venues was then sent back to ITN studios in London via O2’s 5G network.

Agencies ITN, VCCP

6 EE 'Shudu'

EE launched an AI-powered virtual stylist, Shudu, as part of the activation for its Bafta sponsorship. A "digital supermodel" captured the outfits of A-list attendees on the red carpet using a Google Pixel 3 and shared shots with fans through a chatbot. The AI tech was able to learn the differences between items of clothing based on cut, shape and fabric patterns, and then search for thousands of affordable alternatives to help fashionistas create a similar look based on their preferences.

Agencies Poke (now Publicis.Poke), Cake

5 Reach 'Mantis' 

Reach, the publisher of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, launched a brand-safety platform created by IBM designed to curb articles being unnecessarily blacklisted from advertising – a major problem for online publishers. The Mantis platform uses IBM Watson’s AI engine and machine-learning to check whether content is appropriate.

Agency IBM

4 Kabooki 'Lego – the missing piece'

In an elegantly simple, yet dramatically effective, tie-up with Snapchat, clothing manufacturer Kabooki and Lego launched a pop-up that contained nothing but a Snapchat code on a plinth to promote a limited-edition clothing line. When Snapchat users scanned the code with their smartphones, the booth was virtually transformed into an AR boutique, where users could browse streetwear on Lego mannequins.

Agency We Are Social

3 The Co-op 'Easy to cook and easy to recycle'

As data-protection concerns rise, digital marketers are looking to a time when data trackers are no longer used in programmatic media buying. So, the Co-op and Dentsu Aegis Network created the first ad campaign to optimise for viewer attention rather than data held about internet users. Using a custom algorithm, decisions on media-buying were made once the campaign assets had been put through eye-tracking research. 

Agency Dentsu Aegis Network UK 

2 Huawei 'Unfinished symphony'

We live in amazing times when a widely available consumer product is able to use AI to write original music in a particular style. Huawei used its Mate 20 Pro device to compose the final two movements of Schubert’s Symphony No 8 (commonly known as the Unfinished Symphony), for a special performance in London.

Agency n/s

1 Malaria No More 'Malaria must die'

Deepfakes, known for mischief-making potential in online disinformation campaigns, can also be used for powerful, positive campaigns, a disease-prevention charity showed. Using emerging AI, video-synthesis technology, David Beckham "speaks" nine languages as he invites people to add their voices to help end malaria.

Agencies R/GA London, Synthesia

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The future's bright, the future's Gold

The future's bright, the future's Gold

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

December 06, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

December 04, 2019