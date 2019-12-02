Hot in 2019: Top 9 outdoor ads

9 Trainline 'Live departures'

Trainline’s AR-powered campaign transformed posters into live departure boards. When a user pointed their mobile device at a billboard, AR tech transformed the ad into a station-style trains departure board, displaying service times and the weight of CO 2 emissions saved by travelling by rail as opposed to road.

Agency Byte

Creative George Wheeler

8 Hendrick’s Gin 'Scented tunnel wrap'

Hendrick’s Gin took station posters one step further by stimulating our sense of smell with a scented tunnel wrap. King’s Cross station was decorated with rose- and cucumber-scented posters, in keeping with the gin company’s quirky infusions and "peculiar" brand. They ran alongside a nationwide campaign that featured the same design work.

Agency Space

Creatives Cameron Black, Liam Nicholson

7 Beco '#StealOurStaff'

Beco, a social enterprise where the majority of employees have a disability, opted for a novel recruitment strategy. Urging other businesses to "Steal our staff", Beco’s environmentally friendly toiletries were stocked in Boots, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, with labelling that bore the CVs of its staff.

Agency TBWA\London

Creatives Dan Kenny, Duncan Brooks, Tom Gong

6 Karma Cola 'Good drinks for bad adults'

Karma Cola is rooted in a sustainable business model and a foundation to benefit cola nut growers in West Africa, but its marketing steers clear of do-good messaging. Instead, brand character Lesley represents those with good intentions who end up falling short. The comic strips ran across outdoor, print and social.

Agency Wonderhood Studios

Creatives Stacey Bird, Jack Croft, Ads DeChaud, Phil Le Brun

5 British Army 'Your Army needs you'

Defying the macho tropes of armed forces marketing, the Army instead used ads to depict young civvies derided by their peers, whose inherent talents shone bright when they joined the armed forces. The work reemphasised the Army’s ongoing "This is belonging" platform.

Agency Karmarama

Creatives Imogen Tazzyman, James Rooke

4 BBC '#PeakysFanArt'

The BBC teased the start of series five of Peaky Blinders with a campaign featuring works of art created by fans. More than 1,000 people submitted their work to be used on posters. The competition culminated with 16 depictions of the Shelbys, commissioned at £1,000 per piece, which ran across out-of-home, digital and social.

Agency BBC Creative

Creatives Emma Brooke, Stuart Gittings

3 GoCompare 'When it matters'

Droga5 London’s first outdoor ads for the price-comparison site gave Gio Compario a starring role. The beautifully designed work overlaid advertising’s most famous opera singer in black-and-white on colourful messaging promoting its free £250 excess offer. It ran on 14,000 sites, including petrol-pump nozzles.

Agency Droga5 London

Creatives Ashley Hamilton, Sara Sutherland

2 Mothercare 'Body proud mums'

Unfiltered pictures of new mothers’ bodies are at the heart of this campaign, which was designed to remove unrealistic ideals and pressure to "lose baby weight". The work was runner-up in Transport for London and City Hall’s Women We See competition.

Agency Mcgarrybowen

Creatives Anders Wendel, Elliott Tiney, Laura McGovern, Sarah Watson

1 Cancer Research UK 'Obesity is a cause of cancer too'

The poster ads, which were designed to look like cigarette packaging, drew a strong (and controversial) parallel between the cancer risks from smoking and those from being overweight. The campaign drew praise but also accusations of "fat shaming".

Agency Anomaly

Creative Kerry Roper