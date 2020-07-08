Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hot Take: Apple's App Clips may have come at just the right time for brands

Watch VMLY&R's Gracie Page explain why Apple's upcoming tool was the key takeaway for marketers from the tech giant's annual developer conference.


App Clips, which are slated to roll out as part of Apple's iOS 14 operating system upgrade for new iPhones later this year, are small pieces of apps that allow users to complete specfic tasks.

Gracie Page, director of emerging technology at VMLY&R London, believes this offers brands a fresh way to deliver value to customers without having to get them to download or learn how to use a new app. 

This is especially important as pandemic lockdown restrictions begin to ease, Page explains, because App Clips could solve specific issues around queuing and paying for services when customers are not able to shop or visit restaurants in traditional ways. 

