Hot Wheels is bringing its Monster Trucks live show to Europe

Toy brand Hot Wheels is bringing its live show, which features a range of stunts performed in full-sized Monster Trucks, to Europe. The tour will begin in the UK, Poland and Denmark in 2020. It follows a US launch earlier this year.

The experience is based on the Mattell brand's line of toys and aims to bring Hot Wheels to life. It combines the "iconic jumps and stunts" of Hot Wheels, with the "crashing and smashing" of monster trucks. Each two-hour show will feature special acts such as the superstars of freestyle motocross, world record attempts and the Megasaurus: a large mechanical dinosaur that can breathe fire and destroy cars.

Merchandise and souvenirs will be available for purchase at the events, including a selection of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks toys.

The initial dates are 4 January at Manchester Arena and 9 February at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow. It will then visit cities including Birmingham and Lódz, Poland. Tickets will go on sale to the general public from 5 July.

Julie Freeland, senior director of global live events and attractions at Mattel, said: "Mattel is always exploring new and innovative ways for fans of all ages to play and engage with our storied brands.

"We’re fulfilling European consumer demand by bringing them real-life action in an arena with the best-selling Hot Wheels Monster Trucks."

In Europe, the events have been created in partnership with Live Nation and Raycom-Legacy Content Company.

Tim McWilliams, senior vice-president at Live Nation, said: "As the world’s largest live-entertainment company, we’ve been part of many incredible shows, but we are especially thrilled to be working on Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, which combines a thrilling family-orientated spectacle with the iconic Hot Wheels brand."