Hotels.com checks in Anomaly London to work on creative account

Brand previously worked with Crispin Porter & Bogusky London.

Hotels.com: brand parted ways with CPB London in July
Hotels.com has appointed Anomaly London as its European creative agency following a competitive pitch.

The shop fought off competition from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, The Brooklyn Brothers and McCann UK. 

Five-year incumbent Crispin Porter & Bogusky London did not take part in the process. 

Anomaly will be responsible for coming up with a new creative direction for the brand, which will be used across 10 countries, including the UK, France, the Nordics and Latin America. New work is expected to be released early next year.

Mike Wolfe, head of global brand creative, sponsorships and partnerships at Hotels.com, said: “We are excited to engage with the Anomaly team as we continue to grow our brand globally. We have high hopes for the future of travel and for the work we’ll make together.”

Camilla Harrisson, chief executive and partner at Anomaly London, added: “The team at Hotels.com share an incredible vision and palpable passion for the brand, and they are bursting with a creative ambition that is, if anything, strengthened by the current category challenges.

“Collaborating with them to deliver on this ambition across so many of their key markets is going to be an absolute joy – we can’t wait to get going.”

Hotels.com parted ways with CPB London (the creative minds behind the brand mascot character Captain Obvious) in July. Crispin Porter & Bogusky US still holds the brand's North America business.

In August, Hotels.com created its own beach in London to show the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League, and in October invited Americans to escape the election chatter by living under a rock for a week.

