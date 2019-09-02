Hotels.com designs half-and-half room with contrasting styles

Hotels.com has enlisted designers to create a split-personality hotel room in London. The half-and-half suite is divided by the styles of "so extra" and "so chic".

The "so extra" half was designed by fashion stylist Johnny Wujek and "so chic" by minimalist Kaitlyn Ham, with the idea being that one of the two styles will appease guests.

In the suite, at The Curtain in London's Shoreditch, there is a noticeable divide in the space, with the wall coverings, bed linen and soft furnishings very different on each side of the room.

Wujek’s area features golden ornaments, monkey lamps and a luminescent mini bar. He plays on the theme of "extra" by using clashing prints, layering colourful rugs and decorating with busy vibrant wallpaper. Ham's space uses clean lines and minimalist monochromes with a white leather lounge chair, bespoke line-drawing art, décor pieces in muted tones and a plush wool throw.

The suite is available to book until 29 October, for one night per booking, through Hotels.com.

Liz Oakman, senior director and general manager, EMEA, at Hotels.com, said: "No matter if it’s shades of grey or an explosion of patterns, we love that people want to stand out with their unique style even when they travel. At Hotels.com, we’re all about trying new things, so with the 'So extra so chic' suite, style-loving travellers out there can experience both ends of the minimal-maximal spectrum."

Burson Cohn & Wolfe and One Green Bean are delivering the project.