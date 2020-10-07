Fayola Douglas
Hotels.com invites Americans to escape election by living under a rock

Underground stay will enable guests to disconnect.

Hotels.com: guests will stay in property 50 feet below ground
Hotels.com is inviting Americans to escape the election chatter by living under a rock for a week.

The five-night stay for two people in the subterranean property has been designed as a respite from "the newsfeed negativity".

Guests are invited to relax and cut all access to Wi-Fi, cable TV and daily newspapers during their stay at the venue in New Mexico.

The cost to stay is an Abraham Lincoln-inspired "presidential rate" of $5 a night with the property available on a first-come, first-served basis.

ICF Next is delivering the project.

Josh Belkin, vice-president for global brand at Hotels.com, said: "Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election. We're transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge, and recover… because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us."

The contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been hotting up ahead of the election taking place next month. 

