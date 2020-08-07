Hotels.com takes Champions League football to the beach

Hotels.com has created its own beach in London where it will be showing the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League and making up for the holidays many people are missing out on due to the coronavirus.

At the 19 August event, former Manchester City player Yaya Touré will provide insight into the game alongside other celebrity attendees.

Ten fans will be able to win tickets to "The Hotels.com Dream Screen" giving them the chance to watch the game from their own beach set-up, complete with deck chairs, at Magazine London. Doors will open at 6.30pm for the pre-match entertainment with kick-off at 7.30pm. There will be soft drinks and food served throughout the game. Winners will be selected at random via social media and each can bring one passenger in their car.

Emma Tagg, senior global communications manager at Hotels.com, said: "The biggest tournament of the year is finally back, and we want to give the biggest fans a five-star semi-final experience they'll never forget.

"Not only will you get to hear from legend Yaya Touré but you get to enjoy a socially distanced beach day and earn some serious #braggingrights. No stadium. No problem."

Hotels.com will also be encouraging fans to find their new, perfect front-row seat for the return of the Champions League through a multi-market brand campaign delivered by Octagon. The "No stadium. No problem" campaign will include on-site, social and PR activity and draws on the fact that the matches will be played without spectators in the stands.

Gary Bansor, brand sponsorships manager at Hotels.com, said: "The revised format this season presents fans with the perfect excuse to make a real event of it and watch the matches somewhere different, and Hotels.com is here to help facilitate that."