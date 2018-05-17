Omar Oakes
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

House of Fraser calls ad review after splitting with 18 Feet & Rising

House of Fraser has launched a review its £10m advertising account after splitting with incumbent 18 Feet & Rising.

House of Fraser calls ad review after splitting with 18 Feet & Rising

The high-street retailer’s top marketer said the brand wants to "reinvigorate and shake-up" its thinking by calling a creative agency pitch.

Jonathan Trimble, the chief executive of 18 Feet & Rising, confirmed that the agency will not be repitching for the business.

It means the agency will lose its biggest account in terms of paid media. House of Fraser’s account is worth £9.5m, according to the agency’s latest Campaign School Report. 

Paddy Earnshaw, chief marketing officer at House of Fraser, said: "Over the last five years 18 Feet & Rising has been part of the marketing history of House of Fraser, consistently delivering fresh thinking and terrific creative work for the brand. 

"We've now reached a natural crossroads in our marketing activity and an opportunity to reinvigorate and shake-up our thinking by seeking fresh perspectives so we are calling a pitch. We're looking forward to seeing where this next stage takes us to answer the modern needs of our customer base." 

Earnshaw joined the retailer from Doddle last year, replacing chief customer officer David Walmsley, who joined Marks & Spencer.

The review comes at a turbulent time for the brand, which could axe up to half its UK stores, as well as thousands of jobs, as part of an overhaul of the business through an insolvency process.

House of Fraser employs 60,000 people in the UK across 59 stores. 

Trimble added: "We've greatly enjoyed our partnership with House of Fraser and we are proud of the creative work we've produced together over the years. 

"While we will be supporting House of Fraser through this period as it searches for a fresh direction, at this stage we will not be looking to re-pitch." 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
"Agencies, like any business, don't have a right to exist" Chris McLeod, TFL

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

"Agencies, like any business, don't have a right to exist" Chris McLeod, TFL

AGENCY
Google Assistant's lead engineer to speak at Campaign Tech Awards
Added 28 hours ago
Emily Tan

Google Assistant's lead engineer to speak at Campaign Tech Awards

MEDIA
Mother's "Ghosts" wins Thinkboxes Award for Ikea

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago

Mother's "Ghosts" wins Thinkboxes Award for Ikea

MEDIA
How to stay ahead in the digital space

Promoted

May 17, 2018

How to stay ahead in the digital space