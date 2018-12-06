House of Fraser picks Who Wot Why to help revive fortunes

House of Fraser has chosen Who Wot Why as its new ad agency after a pitch process that persisted despite the troubled retailer going into administration, changing owners and closing a number of branches.

Who Wot Why is tasked with radically rebranding and repositioning the department store as new owner Mike Ashley aims to turn it into "the Harrods of the high street".

The independent agency beat Creature London and The & Partnership London in a pitch handled by Oystercatchers.

And Rising split with the brand at the outset of the process in May.

House of Fraser went into administration in August and, within hours, was bought by Ashley’s Sports Direct for £90m.

The department store's new ownership intends to "shake up the floundering high street", Who Wot Why said, while the agency’s pitch-winning idea will achieve this by "making a major departure from the notoriously traditional sector".

The marketer who started the pitch, Paddy Earnshaw, left the business shortly after the purchase by Sports Direct. He was replaced by Kate Taylor Tett, who joined House of Fraser as marketing director in June.

Taylor Tett said: "Who Wot Why has impressed us with its strategic thinking and a creative approach, which we believe will capture the hearts and minds of the British public."