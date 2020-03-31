Mark Mayne
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Houseparty offers $1m bounty over hacking allegations

Popular video conferencing app offers huge bounty after series of hacking allegations hits the headlines.

Houseparty offers $1m bounty over hacking allegations

Epic-Games-owned Houseparty, a video conferencing desktop and mobile application, has offered a bounty of $1 million (£800,000) in response to a flurry of hacking accusations. 

"We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a US$1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com."

The Houseparty team was previously forced to confront the rumours with a Tweet stating that: "All Houseparty accounts are safe - the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites", after a string of Tweets from users claiming that other accounts (including bank accounts, Netflix, eBay, Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify and Uber) had been hacked after downloading the Houseparty app. The allegations have been widely reported in the UK tabloids, including The Sun and Mirror Online

Christoph Hebeisen, director, security intelligence research at Lookout, investigated the app and said: "There are two separate issues being discussed around House Party: First, it appears that many users are not aware of the privacy implications of how the app works and how people can "drop-in" when they don't want or expect them to.  This can obviously lead to awkward situations.

"The second issue is the assertion that third-party accounts are being "hacked" through the House Party app. These claims cover a wide variety of third-party services such as music and video streaming services as well as financial services. While there are numerous reports from users online we did not find any evidence to indicate that the HouseParty app as available from official App stores is to blame for compromises they are experiencing."

A common issue that leads to multiple account compromises in a short time is password reuse across several services linked to the same email address - services such as https://haveibeenpwned.com/ can help identify email addresses that are at risk. 

Peter Draper, technical director EMEA at Gurucul agreed that password hygiene is a potential issue in many cases: "People need to be vigilant with their password hygiene at such a time when bad actors are trying every single angle to exploit the current situation and people's need to communicate with friends and family during lockdown. Use strong unique passwords for every app you’re using to make sure you have that extra bit of security."

This story appeared originally on SC Media UK

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020