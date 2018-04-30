Hovis builds Sherlock Gnomes activation to serve toasties

Brand experience agency Hot Pickle is delivering the 221b Bakery Street activation with over-sized toadstools, a large magnifying glass, street signs and a red telephone box that was used in the film.

Hovis will be serving toasties made from its Best of Both range. The activation takes place between 4 and 7 May at Westfield and from 25 to 28 May at Leeds Briggate. It also ran for the premiere of the film in Leicester Square on 22 April.

Last week a number of gnomes took over Baker Street tube station. Sherlock Gnomes is released on 11 May.

Alice Jamieson, assistant brand manager at Hovis, said: "The 221b Bakery Street experience provides a wonderful opportunity for Hovis to engage with consumers. Visually appealing, interactive and playful, it perfectly captures the spirit of the film."