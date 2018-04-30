Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hovis builds Sherlock Gnomes activation to serve toasties

Hovis has partnered with Paramount Pictures to create a Sherlock Gnomes experience serving toasted sandwiches.

Hovis builds Sherlock Gnomes activation to serve toasties

Brand experience agency Hot Pickle is delivering the 221b Bakery Street activation with over-sized toadstools, a large magnifying glass, street signs and a red telephone box that was used in the film.

Hovis will be serving toasties made from its Best of Both range. The activation takes place between 4 and 7 May at Westfield and from 25 to 28 May at Leeds Briggate. It also ran for the premiere of the film in Leicester Square on 22 April.

Last week a number of gnomes took over Baker Street tube station. Sherlock Gnomes is released on 11 May.

Alice Jamieson, assistant brand manager at Hovis, said: "The 221b Bakery Street experience provides a wonderful opportunity for Hovis to engage with consumers. Visually appealing, interactive and playful, it perfectly captures the spirit of the film."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

Promoted

April 30, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

Promoted

April 27, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

MEDIA
You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

Promoted

April 26, 2018

You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi