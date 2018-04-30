HP shows off printer capabilities with an AR app that places virtual photo frames in the home

Once users have an idea how their photos, paired with different frame styles, fit in with their home decor they can then print out the photos and frames, bringing their ideas to life.

The campaign is aimed at highlighting HP Instant Ink’s Free Printing Plan and HP Envy Photo printer.

"This piece of content as it is a great way to combine the modern technology of augmented reality with the traditional nostalgia of printing physical photos, which can now be done with professional quality at home," Laura Davies, marketing manager at HP said. "The two worlds don’t often meet and we feel that this is a unique partnership with engaging and relevant content that we hope people will enjoy."

The AR experience works through the Yahoo Mail app using the Yahoo Gemini mobile advertising platform. Oath expects to expand the format to other mobile applications in the future.

"Our new augmented reality formats are already proving a hit, with an average dwell time of two minutes on our pilots in the US," Mark Melling, head of Ryot Studio UK at Oath, said. "We’re excited to be using this technology to enhance the way HP is connecting with its customers. It’s a great example of using advertising to bring useful experiences to people who – like me – probably have a tonne of photos stored digitally and inspire us to actually display more of them in our homes."