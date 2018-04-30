Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

HP shows off printer capabilities with an AR app that places virtual photo frames in the home

HP has worked with Oath's Ryot Studio and media agency PHD to create an AR experience that lets users view and position virtual photo frames around their homes.

Once users have an idea how their photos, paired with different frame styles, fit in with their home decor they can then print out the photos and frames, bringing their ideas to life. 

The campaign is aimed at highlighting HP Instant Ink’s Free Printing Plan and HP Envy Photo printer.

"This piece of content as it is a great way to combine the modern technology of augmented reality with the traditional nostalgia of printing physical photos, which can now be done with professional quality at home," Laura Davies, marketing manager at HP said. "The two worlds don’t often meet and we feel that this is a unique partnership with engaging and relevant content that we hope people will enjoy."

The AR experience works through the Yahoo Mail app using the Yahoo Gemini mobile advertising platform. Oath expects to expand the format to other mobile applications in the future.

"Our new augmented reality formats are already proving a hit, with an average dwell time of two minutes on our pilots in the US," Mark Melling, head of Ryot Studio UK at Oath, said. "We’re excited to be using this technology to enhance the way HP is connecting with its customers. It’s a great example of using advertising to bring useful experiences to people who – like me – probably have a tonne of photos stored digitally and inspire us to actually display more of them in our homes."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

Promoted

April 30, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

Promoted

April 27, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

MEDIA
You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

Promoted

April 26, 2018

You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi