HSBC creates badminton experience ahead of Hong Kong Championships

HSBC has created a badminton experience ahead of the The Hong Kong Open Badminton Championships to promote "local health and wellness".

The "Badminton Experience Tour" will run in six locations in hong Kong until November with locations including Mong Kok, Lok Fu, Sau Mau Ping and Tin Shui Wai.

Visitors can explore three zones: a "Shuttle Speed Challenge", a "Racquet Makeover" and a "Drop Shot Challenge".

For the "Shuttle Speed Challenge" participants will test their smash speed with racquets equipped with speed sensors. Scores will be posted on the leaderboard at each roadshow, with rewards given to the final top five players in November. Fans have the opportunity to design their own badminton racquet at the "Racquet Makeover" station and they can test their aiming skills at the "Drop Shot Challenge".

A new outdoor game, AirBadminton, jointly launched by HSBC and Badminton World Federation, will be available to play on the tour. It will also have fresh popcorn and a claw machine where you can win prizes.

Edward Moncreiffe, Hong Kong chief executive officer at HSBC Life, said: "This Badminton Experience Tour enables HSBC Life to be more connected to the community and hopefully encourages more Hong Kongers to pick up a racquet and play."

The project was delivered by Jack Morton Worldwide. Its executive vice-president of Greater China, Natalie Ackerman, said: "We’re thrilled to partner with HSBC Life this year to bring the Badminton Experience Tour to life, creating a platform for badminton fans to share their passion and skills with the rest of the community."