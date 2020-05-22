Brittaney Kiefer
HSBC enlists Sandi Toksvig to thank key workers

Ad is set to Chariots of Fire and recognises real front-line workers across UK.


HSBC celebrates Britain’s key workers in a new campaign narrated by Sandi Toksvig. 

Created by Wunderman Thompson UK, "Local heroes" puts the spotlight on real workers, from NHS staff and farmers to bus drivers, shopkeepers and HSBC employees. They include Suzanne, a waste collector who has taken on extra shifts; Visanee, a full-time carer specialising in helping patients with mental-health problems; and Lauren and Kabir, who pack boxes for delivery.  

The ad is set to Chariots of Fire, the instrumental track by Vangelis for the film of the same name. 

It was created by Craig Hunt and James Humphries, and directed by Luke Nutt through Nutthouse Media. The media agency is PHD.

"Local heroes" will launch on Saturday (23 May) and run across TV, video-on-demand and social media. It was shot using one camera operator and one director, who remained in a vehicle directing via a monitor, in order to adhere to social-distancing rules. 

Chris Pitt, chief marketing officer at HSBC UK, said: "We wanted to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all those on the front line who are showing incredible resilience in the face of adversity. Throughout this pandemic, local heroes have been emerging across all our communities and they deserve to be celebrated and thanked."

