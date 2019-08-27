HSBC pitches below-the-line ad business

HSBC is reviewing its below-the-line advertising account, putting TMW Unlimited on alert.

TMW won a "tough pitch" to become HSBC’s CRM agency in 2013, Campaign reported at the time.

Pitches were held last week and a result is expected soon. TMW repitched against fellow HSBC roster shops McCann Birmingham (retail) and Wunderman Thompson (digital).

Last year, the bank moved its global media account from Mindshare, an incumbent of 13 years, to PHD.

An HSBC spokeswoman said: "HSBC UK periodically reviews its agencies to ensure we are working with the best partners in the industry to support our strategic goals to be where the growth is, connecting customers to opportunities and enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper."