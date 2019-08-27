Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

HSBC pitches below-the-line ad business

Roster agencies involved in statutory review.

HSBC: TMW repitched
HSBC: TMW repitched

HSBC is reviewing its below-the-line advertising account, putting TMW Unlimited on alert.

TMW won a "tough pitch" to become HSBC’s CRM agency in 2013, Campaign reported at the time. 

Pitches were held last week and a result is expected soon. TMW repitched against fellow HSBC roster shops McCann Birmingham (retail) and Wunderman Thompson (digital). 

Last year, the bank moved its global media account from Mindshare, an incumbent of 13 years, to PHD.

An HSBC spokeswoman said: "HSBC UK periodically reviews its agencies to ensure we are working with the best partners in the industry to support our strategic goals to be where the growth is, connecting customers to opportunities and enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019