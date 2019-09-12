HSBC retains TMW for below-the-line account

HSBC has retained TMW Unlimited as its below-the-line agency of record after a three-way pitch involving Wunderman Thompson and McCann Central.

Six agencies were involved at an earlier stage of the process, which began in June, with pitches held last month.

TMW will continue to be responsible for managing customer engagement as well as product and proposition communications, working across HSBC’s full product portfolio, including current accounts, wealth management, insurance and international travel and payment services.

"TMW did a fantastic job in responding to the pitch brief – they demonstrated their strategic and creative credentials and that they understand exactly what HSBC stands for as a business," Hardeep Sidhu, head of 121 customer communications at HSBC, said.

"We look forward to building on the great working relationship that we have developed over the last six years."

TMW first won the account in 2013, becoming HSBC’s CRM agency for UK retail banking, after what was reported by Campaign at the time as a "tough pitch".

Karen Morris, business director at TMW, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be continuing our valued relationship with the team at HSBC UK.

"Over the last six years, we have gone from strength to strength and delivered some brilliantly effective work. We have big ambitions for the future of HSBC’s customer engagement and product marketing. Watch this space."

TMW won Travelzoo and the Department for International Trade earlier this year.