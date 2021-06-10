HSBC UK & Shelter win Grand Prix at Outdoor Media Awards 2021

HSBC UK & Shelter’s “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK has won the Grand Prix at the Outdoor Media Awards 2021.
The prize of £100,000 worth of media space to use across Clear Channel's UK screens was presented at an online awards ceremony by comedian Russell Kane on 10 June.
Gill Reid, partner and head of out of home at MediaCom UK, is the inaugural winner of the new Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor Award. The shortlist for this award, created to recognise those in senior roles who have helped to make a difference to the industry throughout their careers, was put to a public vote.
The Rising Star Award is shared this year by Hannah Payne, trading executive at Kinetic, and Jack Monaghan, insight manager at Rapport, who emerged as joint winners from among the biggest shortlist for the trophy to date.
The awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign and chaired by Campaign UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier, celebrate the best in outdoor advertising and the people within it - and this year attracted a record number of 200-plus entries.
Purpose-driven advertising and tech innovation were prominent themes, reflecting an extraordinary year.
HSBC & Shelter’s campaign, which also picked up a Gold in the National Social Impact category, draws attention to the cycle of financial exclusion perpetuated within homelessness: without a home, it's hard to open a bank account; and without a bank account, you have no safe space to keep money and difficulty accessing government benefits and wages.
To remove these barriers and break this cycle, HSBC UK offers a "No Fixed Address" service, partnering with charities - including Shelter - who then act as the applicants’ home address.
Lego Group’s “LEGO ‘Rebuild The World’: Mid-Air Haptics” by Rapport / Initiative, which triumphed in the Tech Innovation category, used haptic (touchless) technology. The 28 judges - selected from brands, plus creative and media agencies - also noted that data intelligence was embedded in many of the entries across all award categories.
The campaign categories, which were revamped in 2020, span creative, planning, effectiveness, a platform for good and talent. Golds, silvers and bronzes were awarded in each and the Grand Prix chosen from among category winners.
See full results and Gideon Spanier’s take on chairing the 2021 awards here.
THE WINNERS
GRAND PRIX
HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK
CREATIVE
Visual Craft Award
Gold
B&Q "Build a life" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon
Silver
Vagina Museum "Open soon" by Pablo London / JackArts / DayLite LED
Bronze
KFC "Finger lickin’ good" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother
Tech Innovation Award
Gold
Lego "Rebuild the world: mid-air haptics” by Lego Group/ Rapport / Initiative
Silver
Nespresso “Nespresso storeboost: Nespresso vertuo” by The Cloud and Compass / Storeboost / VIOOH
Bronze
Boursin “We summer, oui Boursin” by Boursin/ Bel Group/ Spark Foundry / Tracy Locke
Installation and Experience Award
Gold
WWE “WWE Moving Day” by BT Sports / Wunderman Thompson UK / Essence
Silver
PlayStation “PlayStation 5 Launch: TfL Takeover” by TfL / MediaCom / Red Consultancy / Studio Diva
Bronze
Amazon "Amazon Prime video “PICARDilly Star Trek: Picard” by Initiative
PLANNING
Data and Intelligence Award
Gold
Specsavers “Live appointment” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Specsavers / OMGDOOH
Silver
Crystal Ski “Crystal Ski seasons” by TUI / MediaCom / iDOOH / Crystal Ski in-house team
Bronze
Tesco “Tesco Christmas” by Kinetic / Mediacom / BBH
Cross-Format Award
Gold
Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy
Silver
B&Q “Build a life” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon
Bronze
McDonald's “McDonald’s reassurance” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / Leo Burnett
Cross-Channel Award
Gold
Ancestry “The Blitz’: bringing the past back to life” by the7stars / Kinetic / Anomaly / Red Consultancy
Silver
The Coca-Cola Company “Coca-Cola open like never before” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / Epoch
Bronze
Material Focus “Recycle your electricals” by December 19 / JCDecaux / Global / Truant London
EFFECTIVENESS
Brand Fame
Gold
Netflix “Entertain the world” by Kinetic / Wavemaker
Silver
Amazon “Amazon Prime Video 2020” by Initiative
Bronze
Costa “Costa 2020” by MediaCom / Kinetic / Pablo London
SME & Local Advertising Award
Gold
BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON
Silver
HUN Wine “The worst time to launch a new brand” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON
Bronze
Jurassic Fibre “#Megafibreforus” by t&s creative communications / Dee Henry / Clear Channel
New Approach Award
Gold
Halfords “Winter motoring” by Posterscope / Carat / BJL
Silver
DFS “Halo Luxe” by MediaCom / iDOOH via Unmissable / Krow
Bronze
British Gas HomeCare “Here to solve” by Kinetic / MediaCom / Nucleus
PLATFORM FOR GOOD
National Social Impact
Gold
HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK
Silver
Tesco “Covid19 Every little helps” by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH
Bronze
eBay “Individually brilliant. Stronger as one” by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / McCann
Community Social Impact
Gold
MET Police “Look out for thieves” by Kinetic / Wavemaker
Silver
Dettol & TfL “Helping reopen London” by Reckitt / Zenith / McCann Worldgroup UK
Bronze
Rising Arts Agency “#WhoseFuture” by Out of Hand
TALENT
Rising Star Award
Winner
Jack Monaghan – Rapport
Winner
Hannah Payne – Kinetic
Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor
Winner
Gill Reid – MediaCom
