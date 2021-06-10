Suzanne Bidlake
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

HSBC UK & Shelter win Grand Prix at Outdoor Media Awards 2021

MediaCom's Gill Reid wins inaugural Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor Award

2021 Outdoor Media Awards Grand Prix winner: HSBC UK & Shelter's “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK
2021 Outdoor Media Awards Grand Prix winner: HSBC UK & Shelter's “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK

HSBC UK & Shelter’s “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK has won the Grand Prix at the Outdoor Media Awards 2021.

The prize of £100,000 worth of media space to use across Clear Channel's UK screens was presented at an online awards ceremony by comedian Russell Kane on 10 June.

Gill Reid, partner and head of out of home at MediaCom UK, is the inaugural winner of the new Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor Award. The shortlist for this award, created to recognise those in senior roles who have helped to make a difference to the industry throughout their careers, was put to a public vote.

The Rising Star Award is shared this year by Hannah Payne, trading executive at Kinetic, and Jack Monaghan, insight manager at Rapport, who emerged as joint winners from among the biggest shortlist for the trophy to date.

The awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign and chaired by Campaign UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier, celebrate the best in outdoor advertising and the people within it - and this year attracted a record number of 200-plus entries.

Purpose-driven advertising and tech innovation were prominent themes, reflecting an extraordinary year.

HSBC & Shelter’s campaign, which also picked up a Gold in the National Social Impact category, draws attention to the cycle of financial exclusion perpetuated within homelessness: without a home, it's hard to open a bank account; and without a bank account, you have no safe space to keep money and difficulty accessing government benefits and wages. 

To remove these barriers and break this cycle, HSBC UK offers a "No Fixed Address" service, partnering with charities - including Shelter - who then act as the applicants’ home address. 

Lego Group’s “LEGO ‘Rebuild The World’: Mid-Air Haptics” by Rapport / Initiative, which triumphed in the Tech Innovation category, used haptic (touchless) technology. The 28 judges - selected from brands, plus creative and media agencies - also noted that data intelligence was embedded in many of the entries across all award categories.

The campaign categories, which were revamped in 2020, span creative, planning, effectiveness, a platform for good and talent. Golds, silvers and bronzes were awarded in each and the Grand Prix chosen from among category winners.

See full results and Gideon Spanier’s take on chairing the 2021 awards here.

THE WINNERS

GRAND PRIX

HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK

CREATIVE

Visual Craft Award
Gold
 B&Q "Build a life" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon
Silver
Vagina Museum "Open soon" by Pablo London / JackArts / DayLite LED
Bronze
 KFC "Finger lickin’ good" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother

Tech Innovation Award
Gold
 Lego "Rebuild the world: mid-air haptics” by Lego Group/ Rapport / Initiative
Silver
 Nespresso “Nespresso storeboost: Nespresso vertuo” by The Cloud and Compass / Storeboost / VIOOH
Bronze
Boursin “We summer, oui Boursin” by Boursin/ Bel Group/ Spark Foundry / Tracy Locke

Installation and Experience Award
Gold
WWE “WWE Moving Day” by BT Sports / Wunderman Thompson UK / Essence
Silver
PlayStation “PlayStation 5 Launch: TfL Takeover” by TfL / MediaCom / Red Consultancy / Studio Diva
Bronze
Amazon "Amazon Prime video “PICARDilly Star Trek: Picard” by Initiative

PLANNING


Data and Intelligence Award
Gold 
Specsavers “Live appointment” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Specsavers / OMGDOOH
Silver
Crystal Ski “Crystal Ski seasons” by TUI / MediaCom / iDOOH / Crystal Ski in-house team
Bronze
Tesco “Tesco Christmas” by Kinetic / Mediacom / BBH

Cross-Format Award
Gold
Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy
Silver
B&Q “Build a life” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon
Bronze
McDonald's “McDonald’s reassurance” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / Leo Burnett

Cross-Channel Award
Gold
Ancestry “The Blitz’: bringing the past back to life” by the7stars / Kinetic / Anomaly / Red Consultancy
Silver
The Coca-Cola Company “Coca-Cola open like never before” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / Epoch
Bronze
Material Focus “Recycle your electricals” by December 19 / JCDecaux / Global / Truant London

EFFECTIVENESS

Brand Fame
Gold
Netflix “Entertain the world” by Kinetic / Wavemaker
Silver
Amazon “Amazon Prime Video 2020” by Initiative
Bronze
Costa “Costa 2020” by MediaCom / Kinetic / Pablo London


SME & Local Advertising Award
Gold
BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON
Silver
HUN Wine “The worst time to launch a new brand” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON
Bronze
Jurassic Fibre “#Megafibreforus” by t&s creative communications / Dee Henry / Clear Channel


New Approach Award
Gold
Halfords “Winter motoring” by Posterscope / Carat / BJL
Silver
DFS “Halo Luxe” by MediaCom / iDOOH via Unmissable / Krow
Bronze
British Gas HomeCare “Here to solve” by Kinetic / MediaCom / Nucleus


PLATFORM FOR GOOD

National Social Impact
Gold
HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK
Silver
Tesco “Covid19 Every little helps” by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH
Bronze
eBay “Individually brilliant. Stronger as one” by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / McCann

Community Social Impact
Gold
MET Police “Look out for thieves” by Kinetic / Wavemaker
Silver
Dettol & TfL “Helping reopen London” by Reckitt / Zenith / McCann Worldgroup UK
Bronze
Rising Arts Agency “#WhoseFuture” by Out of Hand

TALENT

Rising Star Award

Winner
Jack Monaghan – Rapport

Winner
Hannah Payne – Kinetic  

Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor
Winner
Gill Reid – MediaCom

For more, visit Clear Channel

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to shape your marketing strategy for a post-pandemic future

How to shape your marketing strategy for a post-pandemic future

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

Promoted

Added 35 hours ago
How to use consumer data to make better ads (and how not to)

How to use consumer data to make better ads (and how not to)

Promoted

June 08, 2021
How can brands stay relevant in a post-pandemic global market?

How can brands stay relevant in a post-pandemic global market?

Promoted

June 08, 2021