HSBC UK & Shelter win Grand Prix at Outdoor Media Awards 2021

HSBC UK & Shelter’s “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK has won the Grand Prix at the Outdoor Media Awards 2021.

The prize of £100,000 worth of media space to use across Clear Channel's UK screens was presented at an online awards ceremony by comedian Russell Kane on 10 June.

Gill Reid, partner and head of out of home at MediaCom UK, is the inaugural winner of the new Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor Award. The shortlist for this award, created to recognise those in senior roles who have helped to make a difference to the industry throughout their careers, was put to a public vote.

The Rising Star Award is shared this year by Hannah Payne, trading executive at Kinetic, and Jack Monaghan, insight manager at Rapport, who emerged as joint winners from among the biggest shortlist for the trophy to date.

The awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign and chaired by Campaign UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier, celebrate the best in outdoor advertising and the people within it - and this year attracted a record number of 200-plus entries.

Purpose-driven advertising and tech innovation were prominent themes, reflecting an extraordinary year.

HSBC & Shelter’s campaign, which also picked up a Gold in the National Social Impact category, draws attention to the cycle of financial exclusion perpetuated within homelessness: without a home, it's hard to open a bank account; and without a bank account, you have no safe space to keep money and difficulty accessing government benefits and wages.

To remove these barriers and break this cycle, HSBC UK offers a "No Fixed Address" service, partnering with charities - including Shelter - who then act as the applicants’ home address.

Lego Group’s “LEGO ‘Rebuild The World’: Mid-Air Haptics” by Rapport / Initiative, which triumphed in the Tech Innovation category, used haptic (touchless) technology. The 28 judges - selected from brands, plus creative and media agencies - also noted that data intelligence was embedded in many of the entries across all award categories.

The campaign categories, which were revamped in 2020, span creative, planning, effectiveness, a platform for good and talent. Golds, silvers and bronzes were awarded in each and the Grand Prix chosen from among category winners.

See full results and Gideon Spanier’s take on chairing the 2021 awards here.

THE WINNERS

GRAND PRIX

HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK

CREATIVE





Visual Craft Award

Gold

B&Q "Build a life" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon

Silver

Vagina Museum "Open soon" by Pablo London / JackArts / DayLite LED

Bronze

KFC "Finger lickin’ good" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother

Tech Innovation Award

Gold

Lego "Rebuild the world: mid-air haptics” by Lego Group/ Rapport / Initiative

Silver

Nespresso “Nespresso storeboost: Nespresso vertuo” by The Cloud and Compass / Storeboost / VIOOH

Bronze

Boursin “We summer, oui Boursin” by Boursin/ Bel Group/ Spark Foundry / Tracy Locke

Installation and Experience Award

Gold

WWE “WWE Moving Day” by BT Sports / Wunderman Thompson UK / Essence

Silver

PlayStation “PlayStation 5 Launch: TfL Takeover” by TfL / MediaCom / Red Consultancy / Studio Diva

Bronze

Amazon "Amazon Prime video “PICARDilly Star Trek: Picard” by Initiative





PLANNING



Data and Intelligence Award

Gold

Specsavers “Live appointment” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Specsavers / OMGDOOH

Silver

Crystal Ski “Crystal Ski seasons” by TUI / MediaCom / iDOOH / Crystal Ski in-house team

Bronze

Tesco “Tesco Christmas” by Kinetic / Mediacom / BBH

Cross-Format Award

Gold

Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy

Silver

B&Q “Build a life” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon

Bronze

McDonald's “McDonald’s reassurance” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / Leo Burnett

Cross-Channel Award

Gold

Ancestry “The Blitz’: bringing the past back to life” by the7stars / Kinetic / Anomaly / Red Consultancy

Silver

The Coca-Cola Company “Coca-Cola open like never before” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / Epoch

Bronze

Material Focus “Recycle your electricals” by December 19 / JCDecaux / Global / Truant London

EFFECTIVENESS

Brand Fame

Gold

Netflix “Entertain the world” by Kinetic / Wavemaker

Silver

Amazon “Amazon Prime Video 2020” by Initiative

Bronze

Costa “Costa 2020” by MediaCom / Kinetic / Pablo London



SME & Local Advertising Award

Gold

BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON

Silver

HUN Wine “The worst time to launch a new brand” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON

Bronze

Jurassic Fibre “#Megafibreforus” by t&s creative communications / Dee Henry / Clear Channel



New Approach Award

Gold

Halfords “Winter motoring” by Posterscope / Carat / BJL

Silver

DFS “Halo Luxe” by MediaCom / iDOOH via Unmissable / Krow

Bronze

British Gas HomeCare “Here to solve” by Kinetic / MediaCom / Nucleus



PLATFORM FOR GOOD

National Social Impact

Gold

HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK

Silver

Tesco “Covid19 Every little helps” by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH

Bronze

eBay “Individually brilliant. Stronger as one” by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / McCann

Community Social Impact

Gold

MET Police “Look out for thieves” by Kinetic / Wavemaker

Silver

Dettol & TfL “Helping reopen London” by Reckitt / Zenith / McCann Worldgroup UK

Bronze

Rising Arts Agency “#WhoseFuture” by Out of Hand





TALENT

Rising Star Award

Winner

Jack Monaghan – Rapport

Winner

Hannah Payne – Kinetic

Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor

Winner

Gill Reid – MediaCom





