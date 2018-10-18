HSBC's Richard Ayoade-fronted campaign is back with business rallying cry

Grey London has created an ad for HSBC UK's commercial banking division starring British comic Richard Ayoade.

The bank’s "Together we thrive" campaign launched in January with the "Global citizen" spot and was followed by a second, "Own the unknown", in May. Both ads were created by J Walter Thompson London.

A third 60-second ad, called "Mind your business" and created by Grey in collaboration with JWT, rolls out today urging the UK’s business community to be open to new opportunities and to connect to a wider international network.

The spot begins on a park bench, with Ayoade reading a business newspaper alongside a dog, and ends on the White Cliffs of Dover as the IT Crowd star issues a rallying cry that being open is good for business.

It was written by Emma Thomas, art directed by Ryan Delaney and directed by Adam Gunser through Darling Films.

The campaign includes print, out-of-home, digital, social and podcast sponsorship activity. Media planning and buying was handled by HSBC’s new global media agency, PHD, while Sideshow developing social content.

Sarah Mayall, head of campaigns at HSBC UK, said: "The advert translates what our brand promise ‘Together we thrive’ means for businesses and the message is simple: in times of uncertainty, being open and connected is key for businesses to thrive and grow."

Nick Rowland, Grey’s deputy executive creative director, added: "In a world of increasing barriers, this is the perfect time for a brand to celebrate the power of UK businesses embracing an outward and open attitude. And work with one of the UK’s star talents. And a dog."

Joseph Petyan, global business lead for HSBC at JWT, added: "JWT London partnered with Grey London in the production of the third instalment of HSBC UK’s Global Citizen Campaign. As agency of record for the Commercial Banking (CMB) business, Grey collaborated with JWT in producing this business focussed campaign to ensure consistent development of the brand in the UK through this creative vehicle which was developed by JWT for the UK market."