Huawei Ads joins IAB Europe

Huawei Ads has joined the Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe as a consent management platform as of March 2022.

The listing means it becomes the first advertising platform from China capable of providing CMP services across Europe, including the UK.

The UK government has previously ruled that telecoms companies cannot buy Huawei equipment after 2020 and that they also cannot use Huawei’s 5G network after 2027.

However, Huawei Ads remains unnaffected and available in the UK.

A CMP helps businesses to collect and manage personal information and user consents in line with data protection laws and regulations, such as the EU’s GDPR.

Being a listed CMP signifies that Huawei Ads has met the regulations set by IAB Europe to be a trusted platform in this area.

Huawei has integrated this CMP into its own advertising media, including Huawei apps, and will gradually open it up to its partners.

Since 2020, Huawei Ads has been a global vendor with the IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework, which regulates data use permissions and helps parties better comply with EU's ePrivacy Directive and GDPR.

Huawei Ads is a mobile marketing platform tailored for Huawei devices and delivers ads to its 700 million Huawei device users.

IAB Europe is the association for the European digital marketing and advertising ecosystem, which delivers frameworks, standards and industry programmes. The body’s members include Google and GroupM. Most recently, the organisation warned against click-through rates as the main way to collect digital metrics.