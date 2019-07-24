Emmet McGonagle
Huawei enlists rugby star Ben Cohen in StorySign campaign

Huawei's StorySign app is hoping to improve literacy rates among deaf children.

Adding a collection of new books to the reading list – including Max the Brave and All About Spot – Huawei's StorySign app hopes it will be able to open the world of books to deaf children through the launch of a new campaign, starring former England rugby player Ben Cohen.

The spot shows Cohen in a StorySign-led reading session at Frank Barnes School For Deaf Children in London, showcasing how the app can be used in a learning environment while the rugby star chats about his own experience as a deaf person. 

The StorySign app was first launched in December last year, with Huawei donating £400K to its partnership with the European Union of the Deaf earlier this year to fund deaf literacy projects. The work won several Cannes Lions this year.

Walter Ji, president of Huawei’s Eastern Europe consumer business group, said: "At Huawei, we always put people first, and we are always looking for new ways to use our technology to make the world a better place.

"We are committed to making sure every child has the chance to enjoy story time, and we will continue to work with our StorySign partners to expand our library and raise awareness of the challenges deaf children face when learning to read."

According to research carried out by Lightspeed on behalf of Huawei, parents of deaf children spend an average of 12 minutes more reading to their kids each day (43 minutes compared to 31), yet deaf 16-year-olds have an average reading age of just nine, highlighting the need for better education for people with hearing disabilities.

The StorySign app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and the Huawei AppGallery.

