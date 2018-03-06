Huawei opens pop-up gallery to showcase images taken on P10

The exhibition displays the results of a competition in collaboration with Dazed magazine called "Reveal the real you" which asked photographers to "document and celebrate communities and causes they feel passionately about".

The three winners received a £10,000 bursary each to donate to a community cause or initiative of their choice.

Visitors can also help create a piece of art in "real time" by having their portrait taken on a Huawei P10 phone. This will then be printed and added to a wall in the gallery. Each person will receive a black and white Xerox portrait, and at the end of the day all the portraits will be made in to a zine, or booklet.

Andrew Garrihy, chief marketing officer for Huawei Europe, said: "Technology empowers people to achieve and do more. To demonstrate this, we partnered with Dazed, challenging some of today’s most up-and-coming photographers to celebrate the communities and causes they care most about, using the Huawei P10; a dual lens camera phone built on the century-long legacy of Leica, the original street photography pioneers."

The gallery will be open from 8 to 11 March in Shoreditch in east London.