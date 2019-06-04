Huawei promotes credentials to UK businesses amid deepening US crisis

Huawei has launched a corporate campaign aimed at promoting the benefits of digital connectivity in the UK and explaining how the brand has added significantly to the UK's GDP.

The work comes at a time when the Chinese consumer electronics giant's reputation is on the line. The US imposed a trade ban on Huawei last week, in effect banning US companies from selling or transferring technology to Huawei and resulting in the likes of Google and Intel severing ties with Huawei.

Huawei has also faced mounting scrutiny in the UK over whether or not it should be allowed to help build the UK's 5G networks amid concerns that this poses a security risk.

The UK's National Security Council gave the brand the green light to build "non-core" technology for the country's 5G networks in April. However, any final decision on the UK's stance could be delayed in light of the US trade ban.

The campaign, which launches across the UK today in print, digital and outdoor, was created by Ogilvy Hong Kong.

It features a map of the UK, with different points around the country "connected", accompanied by the strapline: "A fully connected Britain is a fully united Britain." The ad also highlights Huawei's promise to help position the UK as a digital leader and boost the economy.

Jerry Wang, Huawei’s UK chief executive, said: "We have operated in the UK since 2001 and supply all the major telecom operators with our products and solutions. As long-term investors, we are committed to helping create jobs and opportunities, building partnerships and supporting local communities across the UK."