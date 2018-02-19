Huawei to showcase AI smartphone-driven car at Mobile World Congress

Unlike other driverless cars, which simply detect obstacles, Huawei's RoadReacher project claims to have turned a Porsche Panamera into a driverless vehicle that does not just see, it "understands" its surroundings.

Using the image recognition AI-chip embedded in the Huawei Mate 10, the car can now distinguish between thousands of different objects such as: cat or dog, or, ball or bike, and take the most appropriate action.

"Our smartphone is already outstanding at object recognition. We wanted to see if in a short space of time we could teach it to not only drive a car, but to use its AI capabilities to see certain objects, and be taught to avoid them" said Andrew Garrihy, chief marketing officer, Huawei Western Europe.

Huawei will be showcasing the RoadReader project and the vehicle’s capabilities at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from 26 to 27 February.

Delegates will be invited to "test drive" the car themselves, teaching it to identify and manoeuvre around certain objects.