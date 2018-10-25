Huawei unveils giant interactive Rubik's Cube

Huawei, the Chinese tech company, is challenging people to solve a giant Rubik's Cube puzzle using artificial intelligence.

To promote the launch of the Mate 20 Pro smartphone, the brand is encouraging people to solve the puzzle by using the AI capability in the handset.

Georgia Toffolo, who appears in Made in Chelsea, was one of the first to complete the challenge. The activation is taking place today (25 October) on London's South Bank.

Huawei developed the 4.6-metre-high cube and its accompanying app by utilising the dual AI capability

embedded in the Mate 20 Pro’s innovative chipset.

After the cube is initially shuffled, each move is passed through the AI model and algorithms to give the user hints, via the app, about what the best next move is.