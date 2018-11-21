Huddle 2018: Mindshare, ITV and DCM on the power of influence

Mindshare's annual conference, Huddle, this year explored the changing nature of influence across five sources: media, brand, human, psychology and technology. The sessions hosted a range of brands, agencies and publishers to disect "the new era of influence".

Helen McRae, Mindshare's UK chief executive, talked about the importance of Huddle and this year's topic of influence; ITV discussed the success of Love Island and the role of brands; with Digital Cinema and Digital Spy having spoke about the current trends in cinema franchises.

ITV on Love Island, brands and influence

Love Island's success owes a lot to the power of influence and this was discussed at ITV's session entitled "Love conquers all: the unrivalled influence of ITV2’s Love Island". Chris Goldson, director of creative works and commercial marketing at ITV, said: "If you have influence, you've got to have an impact across many people, a mass audience, to the point where there is a conversation [on social media]. So Love Island almost has a life of its own, with people sharing opinions about it."

On the successful brand partnerships seen this year, Claire Heys, director, brand partnerships and content at ITV, said: "We've built campaigns that are not just one idea in isolation. It might be product placement linked into brand licensing, linked into a retail product, linked into promotion of that product socially. Everything always leads back to the show, so it's well-thought-through campaigns that had a creative idea at their heart."

DCM and Digital Spy on film franchises, fandom and Netflix

The session between DCM and Digital Spy covered the dominance of the film franchise, fandom and Netflix. Tom Linay, head of film at DCM, said: "A lot of it comes down to fandom in that it has to be something that people can talk about. It gives people opportunities to explore further. The former brands in cinema used to be stars and now the brands are the franchises."