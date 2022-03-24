Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Huge orb-like ad display gets conditional planning approval

If the plans go ahead, the spherical music venue is expected to be covered by an LED screen 22 times bigger than the Piccadilly Lights.

MSG Sphere: mock-up from venue developers MSG Entertainment
MSG Sphere: mock-up from venue developers MSG Entertainment

A controversial planning application for a huge spherical ad display enveloping a proposed East London music venue has been approved.

The MSG Sphere still requires the further approval of London Mayor Sadiq Khan before it can be built, but it took a crucial step to becoming reality at a planning committee last night (23 March).

The diameter of the proposed building is 120 metres and its height is 90 metres. It is covered by 17,652 square metres of LED panels, which is a surface 22 times larger than the 783.5 square metre screen at Piccadilly Circus.

However, the project was only narrowly approved by six votes to four amid fierce objections by locals on various grounds, including the perceived intrusive brightness of the display.

The developer behind the project owns New York's Madison Square Garden arena and is buildling a similar sphere in Las Vegas.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Promoted

March 21, 2022
The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

Promoted

March 21, 2022
Things to inspire and inform #2

Things to inspire and inform #2

Promoted

March 18, 2022