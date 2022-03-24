Huge orb-like ad display gets conditional planning approval

A controversial planning application for a huge spherical ad display enveloping a proposed East London music venue has been approved.

The MSG Sphere still requires the further approval of London Mayor Sadiq Khan before it can be built, but it took a crucial step to becoming reality at a planning committee last night (23 March).

The diameter of the proposed building is 120 metres and its height is 90 metres. It is covered by 17,652 square metres of LED panels, which is a surface 22 times larger than the 783.5 square metre screen at Piccadilly Circus.

However, the project was only narrowly approved by six votes to four amid fierce objections by locals on various grounds, including the perceived intrusive brightness of the display.

The developer behind the project owns New York's Madison Square Garden arena and is buildling a similar sphere in Las Vegas.