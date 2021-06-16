Hun launches non-alcoholic wine appropriately with drive-thru

Canned-wine brand Hun wants drivers to raise a can in celebration of its non-alcoholic wine with a drive-thru pop-up.

Called "Wine & Drive" the activation on 19 June will give car users the opportunity to enjoy a drink drive-thru experience.

The American Car Wash in Shoreditch will be transformed into an US-style drive-thru serving Hun Alcohol Free – also referred to as Hun AF.

Hun co-founder Mark Woollard was inspired to create the new product, a vegan sparkling white wine made from single-origin South African Chenin Blanc grapes, when his sister and sister-in-law became pregnant and both struggled to find non-alcoholic wine that matched the taste credentials of the real thing.

Woollard said: "Less alcohol content shouldn't mean less flavour. With 8.6 million Brits actively moderating their alcohol consumption, Hun AF has been designed for the modern-day millennial drinker, who wants to enjoy the morning after just as much as the night before. It will also be available at a number of summer festivals where festival-goers can enjoy it as the 'wine between wine' during a long day of drinking."

Pedestrians passing through will also have the chance to sample a can of Hun's alcoholic range.

The work has been created by Harriet Russell-Vick and Lauren Buggins from TBWA\London. Hyphen is working alongside TBWA\London to deliver the activation.