Hungryhouse creates sanctuary for people to enjoy a curry 'without judgement'

The "January sanctuary" is designed to help visitors "escape the tyranny of Instagram feeds and smug friends and unwind without judgement".

The space in London's Covent Garden is divided into two areas: one is a living room and the other a "faux" fitness area where people can tuck into a curry.

However the room has a life-size gym backdrop, non-functioning treadmills, green juices, and "staff trained in the art of the perfect ‘gram".

The activation is open on 29 and 30 January and costs £20 for two hours.