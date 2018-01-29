Gurjit Degun
Added 45 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Hungryhouse creates sanctuary for people to enjoy a curry 'without judgement'

Hungryhouse, the takeaway food service, is encouraging people to visit its safe haven to escape the end of January.

Hungryhouse creates sanctuary for people to enjoy a curry 'without judgement'

The "January sanctuary" is designed to help visitors "escape the tyranny of Instagram feeds and smug friends and unwind without judgement".

The space in London's Covent Garden is divided into two areas: one is a living room and the other a "faux" fitness area where people can tuck into a curry.

However the room has a life-size gym backdrop, non-functioning treadmills, green juices, and "staff trained in the art of the perfect ‘gram".

The activation is open on 29 and 30 January and costs £20 for two hours.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now