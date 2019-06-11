Hunter creates 'Hunhouse' at Mighty Hoopla

Hunter, the British footwear and fashion brand, opened the "Hunhouse" at Mighty Hoopla as part of its official sponsorship of the festival in London's Brockwell Park.

Festivalgoers could walk through the activation, which included a mirror room, shimmer curtains, a wind-blower and biodegradable confetti, plus a playful photo opportunity with drag queens wearing Hunter limited-edition boots.

The activity was created in-house by the brand’s design team to coincide with the launch of the Hunter Pride Play Boot, a special edition of the Play Boot designed for Pride month with a rainbow sole, pull tag and logo.

To launch the item and mark Pride month, Hunter is also celebrating five individuals within the LGBT+ community, including London-based performer ShayShay and BBC radio host Glyn Fussell, by supporting charities chosen by each ambassador.