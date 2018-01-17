Brittaney Kiefer
This hyperactive VR music video shows people what it's like to live with ADHD

A creative team from Wieden & Kennedy has directed a virtual reality music video for British band Fizzy Blood to bring to life how it feels to suffer from Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder.

Richard Biggs and Jolyon White, who joined W&K in 2016 from Channel 4’s in-house agency 4Creative, made the project as both a traditional music video and as an immersive virtual reality experience. This is the first music video they have directed together, under the pseudonym Filthy Animal through Agile Films. 

The duo previously worked on Channel 4’s award-winning "We’re the superhumans" campaign in 2016. 

Biggs and White collaborated with creative tech studio Happy Finish to make the video in virtual reality. It features nine different screens including iPhone footage shot by the band on tour, a blow-torch cooking show, and a room of Speedos-clad men crawling around in paint. 

They came up with the idea following research that found many people with ADHD compared the disorder to trying to watch multiple TV screens at once. That insight also resonated with the songwriter Paul Howells. 

"The guys’ idea was not only creatively really exciting, but it immediately spoke to my personal experiences of living with ADHD," Howells said. "The end result is weird, hyperactive and fucked up – we love it." 

The virtual-reality experience is best viewed on a headset but also available as a 360-video on mobile and desktop. The traditional music video uses split screens to create the same disorienting effects. 

"ADHD" is from Fizzy Blood’s Summer of Luv EP on Killing Moon Records. 

