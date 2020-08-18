Brittaney Kiefer
Hypnosis and magic tricks go awry in Droga5’s comic campaign for Setapp

Ads imagine absurd consequences of getting distracted and failing to finish a task.


Droga5 London imagines the outlandish consequences of failing to finish what you started in its debut global brand campaign for Setapp, a subscription service for Mac applications. 

This is Setapp’s first major brand push since launching three years ago, as it shifts from a performance-based marketing approach to building mass awareness. The service provides access to more than 190 creative, productivity and maintenance apps for Macs, iPhones and iPads, with the aim of helping users complete tasks.

“Don’t get sidetracked. Get Setapp” comprises three comic films that follow the dramatic results of one person getting distracted.

In the first, a hypnotist gets sidetracked while treating a man with a phobia of snakes. The man, who was hypnotised into thinking he is a snake, stays in that reptilian state for years to come.

The next ad starts with a father who is waylaid while playing a game of hide and seek with his son, who is left behind a curtain and forced to hide into his old age.

In “Disappearance”, a magician makes a man vanish but then gets a phone call and fails to bring him back. The disappeared man’s wife spends the rest of her days searching for him.

The work was created by Ed Redgrave, Dave Wigglesworth, Nick Lindo and Sebastien Thomas, and directed by Jeff Low through Biscuit Filmworks.

It will launch globally today (Tuesday) across online and social media channels.

Droga5 has also created a new look and feel for Setapp. The design draws on the visual language of the internet, using cues such as loading bars and pop-ups, and features work from artists such as Tyler Spangler, Eva Cremers, Leanne Rule, Alex Tait and Matthew Cooper.

Oleksandr Kosovan, chief executive and founder of Setapp, said: “This new campaign is the perfect intro to Setapp, playing on how productivity tools provide focus – a core value Setapp gives individual and business users, including remote workers.”

