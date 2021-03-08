Hyundai bids to create beacon of hope with light installation

Hyundai has created a light installation in London inspired by features of its SUV model the Hyundai Tucson, including its Parametric Hidden Lights.

The "Tunnel of light" uses technology that replicates the rays of the sun to boost the mood of visitors.

It was created as a symbol of hope as the nation begins to emerge from lockdown and gifted to Guy's Hospital, where NHS staff and patients can experience the installation until 4 April.

The car brand surveyed more than 2,000 Brits and found that 47% are confident we are over the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and that circumstances are only set to get better. Fifty-five per cent are optimistic that the UK will stick to the government's roadmap outlined by Boris Johnson two weeks ago. The consumer research was conducted by OnePoll.

Squidsoup constructed the nine metre-long structure, which is stacked with 160 lightboxes covering 25 square metres. The installation features an array of collimated (parallel) light sources that produce the illusion and perspective of a new sun.

Ashley Andrew, managing director at Hyundai Motor UK, said: "We're delighted to provide Guy's Hospital with the incredible Hyundai Tunnel of Light as a symbol of hope as we emerge from the latest national lockdown.

"The immersive light installation showcases the unique design and technology that Hyundai is known for, taking inspiration from the distinct features of the Hyundai Tucson, which has been lighting the way since its launch in January. We wanted to show our appreciation, with this small token, for the NHS staff and patients who have worked so tirelessly during the last 12 months."

Hope and Glory delivered the project.