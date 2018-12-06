Hyundai and Kia call European media review

Hyundai: instructed Innocean to conduct a European media review

Korean car brands Hyundai and Kia are reviewing their media agency arrangements across Europe, Russia and Turkey.

Innocean, the global in-house agency for Hyundai Motor Group, will run the process from South Korea in partnership with its European headquarters.

Hyundai and Kia currently work with Havas Media Group in Europe and Canvas Worldwide, a joint venture between Innocean and Horizon, in the US.

Havas Media Group will be invited to repitch, Innocean said, alongside other international media groups.

The review will begin "in the next few weeks", Innocean added.