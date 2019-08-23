Emmet McGonagle
Hyundai launches reverse-running idents to accompany ITV dramas

Idents will run during A Confession and Doc Martin.


Hyundai has launched a series of idents for ITV Drama programming, revealing an elaborate reverse-running plotline.

Created by Innocean UK, the idents tell the tale of a corrupt cop, a man in disguise, a teddy bear and a bag of money, all tied together by a trio of Hyundai cars. It is part of the car brand's wider "Progress" campaign.

The idents aim to promote Hyundai's Ioniq and Kona Hybrid models, and will appear during A Confession and Doc Martin.

The work was created by Adina Cioceanu and Gaz Hunt-Sutherland, and directed by Claas Ortmann through Dog Eat Dog.

David Pugh, marketing director at Hyundai UK, said: "This is a truly memorable idea, which breaks from the norm of sponsorship idents. It should have great cut-through and help us to position Hyundai as a forward-thinking, progressive brand."

