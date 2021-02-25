Robert Sawatzky
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hyundai names new global CMO

Former BMW marketer Thomas Schemera takes over CMO role from Wonhong Cho.

Hyundai: Thomas Schemera (left) and Wonhong Cho
Hyundai: Thomas Schemera (left) and Wonhong Cho

Hyundai Motor has made a switch in its global chief marketing officer role, naming executive vice-president Thomas Schemera, formerly the head of the automaker's product division, as the new CMO and head of the consumer experience division. 

EVP and former CMO Wonhong Cho is now heading Hyundai Motor’s new brand strategy support division, overseeing support work on Hyundai’s overall brand strategy.

The South Korean auto brand says the move will help optimise the carmaker's organisational structure "with the most capable leaders in place".

In particular, Hyundai says it will be able to more effectively communicate on marketing initiatives for Hyundai, its high-performance motorsport N Brand, and the new Ioniq dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) sub-brand, which just launched its latest model (see video below).

Schemera joined Hyundai Motor in 2018 as the head of the high-performance vehicle and motorsport division and then became head of the product division. In these roles he oversaw the development of Hyundai Motor's product lineup, including N Brand. Some of this oversight will now continue in his new role, as Hyundai's customer experience division will now incorporate management of N Brand and the motorsport sub-division.

Schemera has decades of experience in automotive sales and marketing. Prior to joining Hyundai, he served in multiple positions at BMW in Germany and China, including his role as vice president of sales, marketing and driving experience at BMW M from 2009 to 2014.

Wonhong Cho had been CMO of Hyundai Motor for more than a decade. A supporter of experiential marketing and cultural partnerships, Cho was named to Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2020 Power List

Other changes

In a related change, Hyundai now says its customer channel and service sub-division, which manages the global dealer network, is now incorporated into its global operations division for operational efficiency. 

Senior vice-president Heung Soo Kim will now head up Hyundai Motor’s product division in place of Schemera, overseeing product strategy and operations for the Hyundai and Kia brands. 

This article originally appeared on Campaign Asia

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
TV Advertising Quiz: PHD Manchester bag £50K worth of free CTV ad inventory for Teach First

TV Advertising Quiz: PHD Manchester bag £50K worth of free CTV ad inventory for Teach First

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
MEDIA
MullenLowe and Mediahub: a year at the heart of the crisis

MullenLowe and Mediahub: a year at the heart of the crisis

Promoted

February 19, 2021
3 new marketing basics the new world needs

3 new marketing basics the new world needs

Promoted

February 19, 2021