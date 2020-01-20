Simon Gwynn
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

I am... Sainsbury's: supermarket riffs on Beyonce comparison in Twitter hit

Singer's new fashion collection makes use of maroon-and-orange scheme familiar to British shoppers.

Sainsbury's: same colour scheme as Ivy Park
Sainsbury's: same colour scheme as Ivy Park

Sainsbury’s has scored a social media hit after responding to the undeniable observation that the latest collection from Ivy Park, the fashion label owned by Beyoncé, uses more or less exactly the same colour palette as the uniforms of the UK supermarket.

Beyoncé launched Ivy Park in 2016 in partnership with Sir Philip Green’s Topshop, but in 2018 her company Parkwood Entertainment took over full ownership after Green faced allegations of sexual harassment, which he denied. 

The musician then teamed up with Adidas to launch a new collection, which first appeared in a photoshoot in Elle last month.

While the comparison may have been lost on fans in the US and elsewhere, UK members of the Beyhive could not help but notice the similarity between the new gear and the uniforms that can be seen in more than 1,400 Sainsbury’s stores.

On Saturday, Sainsbury’s acknowledged the comparison with its own post on Twitter featuring a fashion-style photo with the text "the original" and the hashtag #SainsBey, in an idea from Gravity Road.

Along with almost 17,000 "likes", the post generated an angry response from some of the Lemonade singer’s most loyal Stans (overzealous fans), who retorted with references to Sainsbury’s sales performance and share price – as though the retailer fancied itself as a bona fide fashion rival to perhaps the world’s most high-profile celebrity.

The post also inspired TikTokkers to create their own tributes to what could be one of the year’s hottest brand crossovers.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020
How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020