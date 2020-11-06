Feature

I made this: Aine Donovan on bringing art to the people

Brand began life as a blog but has evolved into a store

I made this: Aine Donovan on bringing art to the people
Aine Donovan
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

I love art that’s huge and so overwhelmingly in your face that you can’t avoid it. I must be a very brash person. I’m drawn to big, shiny sculptures – in fact, I love any sculpture because it’s so physically there. Print is a little bit quieter sometimes because it’s on a wall.

I worked at Time Out at the beginning of my career, but eventually I went over to the dark side to work across art buying in advertising. About five years ago, I started to get frustrated (in the way that people who work in advertising do), because I was working with all these amazing artists commercially, but I couldn’t really filter their work [through to] anywhere – it would only ultimately be poster campaigns or print ads.

They Made This started its life as a blog. I had all those people at my disposal, and I knew a lot of photographers who would join me on studio visits to get these amazing portraits. 

Sometimes people create a blog and no-one reads it, but I was getting emails saying, “I really want to buy that print that you were talking about in your interview”, and I realised I could do something there. 

The shop actually sprang up secondarily to the blog. The art world is really expensive, and I was bored of people charging five grand for a piece of illustration. I wanted it to be very accessible and realised that was where I needed to sit. I wanted my sisters to be able to buy art and feel cool about it. I started to chat to some of the illustrators about doing limited-edition prints, and so our Brighton shop was born.

Hilariously, the shop is so much bigger than the blog today. I have staff now, so I’ve had to become a bit more business-minded in the past few years. I have a responsibility to them for the shop to succeed, and in order for it to succeed, people have to buy prints. That plays
on my mind a bit.

Physical shops are the beating heart of They Made This. People very rarely walk past without walking in – they might not buy something, but they’ll come in and look around, and even that is quite a nice experience. It’s so satisfying to see someone walk away with a signed print they never would have encountered otherwise. 

They Made This will be opening a pop-up shop in Covent Garden this month.

Aine Donovan is head of art buying and partner at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

As told to Emmét McGonagle

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?