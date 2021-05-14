I made this: Omar El-Gammal on the mindful pursuit of leather craft

I found my way into the world of leather craft because my mind was craving a rest.

As a brand planner (or strategist, if you really want to get into that here), I spend most of my waking hours writing or thinking about things – or helping others think about things.

A friend and creative partner of mine always used to joke that I should call him when I stop planning and start doing.

So one weekend I decided to give the thinking a break and get my hands busy. I stumbled into an East London leather craft workshop where I spent a day learning about leather and making a wallet. I had forgotten the joy of manual labour – of losing yourself to the disappearing hours and actually having something tangible in your hands to show for it. Something that wasn’t PowerPoint. It was like meditation.

My first wallet was, well, hideous. But I’ll bet it was more useful (and longer-serving) than a bloody 48-slide deck. Best of all, I felt like someone wiped the chalkboard clean and I got my headspace back. Thinking about things differently helped me think clearer. So I asked the tutor if I could get a list of suppliers to start collecting the basic tools of an age-old trade.

Two years later and I’m in danger of sounding more hipster than I’ve ever intended. They tell you never to go “full hipster”, but I’m happy to say I now share a studio with my artist wife-to-be in a warehouse that’s too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer. It’s perfect.

In those two years, I’ve been learning the craft of making wallets, card-holders, portfolios, laptop cases, belts and now even handbags. Every piece I’ve designed and made is 100% handcrafted, from the sketch and cutting to every last stitch. All items I’ve made for customers have been bespoke, so I get the chance to put something personal into every unique piece I make. As I only use vegetable-tanned leathers, prepared using natural ingredients, every piece lasts a lifetime and develops a unique character or patina as you use them. Like a pair of denim jeans, they look best after wearing them in, not out. Being natural materials, veg-tanned leathers are biodegradable and go right back into the earth, not a landfill.

I thought I’d gotten into leather craft to get my mind away from planning a little bit. Little did I expect that the hardest brief I’d ever write would be one to start designing my own brand. Do you know how hard it is to sum up your identity and “aesthetic” in a typeface and logo?

I didn’t dare get into “my purpose”, but I remembered that a razor-sharp cab driver back home in Cairo once summed up me and my confused background in a classic Egyptian saying: “You’re made up from a little bit of every song and every film.” So OG Leather Goods was born (it’d be a crime not to use these initials). My own eclectic take on timeless originals, with a few eccentric details.

It’s something I only do in my spare time and has been a saviour in lockdown. But if you’d like to follow along in my journey, check my work out on @oelgammal and the newly launched @OG_LeatherGoods on Instagram.

Omar El-Gammal is planning director at Wunderman Thompson