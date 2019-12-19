I made this: Slay Duggee proves kids can love heavy metal too

Advertising is really boring, isn’t it? Sir Martin Sorrell needs to see what we’ve been able to achieve with four dogs and a teddy bear.

Slay Duggee was a total accident. I was working on Jaguar as the global creative director at Spark44 at the time, and a song called Stick from Hey Duggee had gone viral, so Ben Mills from The Hellfire Club suggested we make a heavy metal version. The next day we put a band of dogs together, and within 48 hours Slay Duggee had 300,000 views online. I don’t think any band has ever had such a flying start.

We partially funded our first album, Kids Love Metal, by selling sticks – real sticks from the woods.

It’s probably the first ever stick-funded album, which is great, but there were a couple of rewards that didn’t get bought that we are sad about.

If anyone donated £6,666, we were going to perform a Viking burial for the album. We would burn masters of the album and send it off in a miniature Viking longship, destroying it with flaming arrows.

We found some ways to fund the album, so we sent the dogs into the studio and then they made this modern metal masterpiece, which is proving to be very popular.

At first, it felt like we were doing it for the parents who had had to endure all of these annoying children’s songs, but it turned out that kids absolutely love it. They go bananas for it – they’re born to love metal.

Kids want danger and excitement, like everyone else. It’s a bit of structured danger – an anarchy for them – and I think that’s great. Parents should let their kids go out, eat some mud and go a bit wild.

You can forget about Lewis Capaldi and Adele – Slay Duggee has been the biggest success story of the last year.

I’m shocked Emily Eavis hasn’t offered us the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Nick Hearne is creative director at Gravity Road, and creative director and manager for Slay Duggee