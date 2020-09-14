I made this: Vic Lee captures a moment in our history in The Corona Diary

In February, news started to come in of a nasty bug spreading across Asia. When Northern Italy went into lockdown, it suddenly became bigger than a bug. News stories were becoming coronaled, fatalities emerging daily across the globe. As someone who reads a lot of dystopian novels, it all felt very much like the end of the world.

Over the past 10 years when I have travelled, I have created illustrated diaries, a kind of journey through each day’s experiences with words and illustrations. My last trip, ironically, was in December 2019 to Malaysia (in hindsight, a perfect time to go on vacation under the current climate).

Originally, I made a short video to inspire kids and adults alike to record the time in lockdown, to try to understand and journalise their experiences. Starting my own, I found it helped digest the news, global situations, the uncertainty – and how poorly managed communications were by our government.

It quickly became a daily thing: pens, sketching, writing, capturing moments. I started to share on social media, and this is when things changed.

Thousands of people were commenting on how I should print this as a book. They could see how I was capturing a moment in our history and their connection to my writings. So I did. The Corona Diary starts on 1 January and finishes on 1 June.

The final printed book arrived at my home at the end of June. The books, all individually signed, have been bought around the world. More than 2,000 have been sold in just three weeks with no paid ads or media coverage, which is incredible.

In mid-July, by way of saying thank you to my social-media followers, I donated £5,000 of my own money to the food charity FareShare, because this crisis is far from over.

I’m also giving books to key workers whom I have met along the way: binmen, posties, shop staff. The response from people who bought the book has been phenomenal – truly humbling.

So far it’s been quite a journey.

Vic Lee is an artist and illustrator

As told to Jennifer Small