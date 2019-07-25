Omar Oakes
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

IAB UK calls for real-time bidding review

Information Commissioner's Office is concerned sensitive user data is being broadcast to online advertisers via real-time bidding.

RTB: People's data is broadcast to advertisers bidding for an ad when a user loads a web page
RTB: People's data is broadcast to advertisers bidding for an ad when a user loads a web page

The IAB UK is calling on its members involved in real-time bidding to review their current practices after last month’s highly critical report from Britain’s data protection watchdog.

The digital ad industry’s UK trade body said it would work closely with the Information Commissioner’s Office and IAB Europe to review how its policies can support ad tech companies to comply with data protection laws.

However, the IAB added it was incumbent on businesses themselves to take any necessary action now to ensure that they are meeting current standards

Last month the Information Commissioner’s Office called out the adtech industry over real-time bidding, the auction-based system in which targeted online ads are served to people. The ICO said it would report again in six months and warned the industry that "intrusive" practices needed to be addressed. 

During the RTB process, a wide range of data is broadcasted to multiple advertisers via an auction within a fraction of a second in order to serve an ad to a user browsing a web page.

The ICO’s report highlighted particular concern over the broadcast of "special category data", which comprises sensitive information about people’s religious beliefs, political opinions, or sexual orientation, and questioned how advertisers relied on contracts for getting user consent for data-sharing across the supply chain.

Over the following months, the IAB UK said it will be working closely with the ICO and IAB Europe to review the Transparency and Consent Framework – the IAB’s guide for complying with data protection laws.

But Johnny Ryan, chief policy and industry relations officer at ad-blocking web browser service Brave, told Campaign he was concerned the IAB UK had not grasped the kernel of the issue. 

He said: "RTB is a data protection-free zone. It is true that the Transparency & Consent Framework is deeply flawed. But no improvement to it will solve the underlying security problem at the heart of real-time bidding.

"It is not possible to consent to a data breach. The IAB and Google should immediately fix their bid request specifications so that personal data are no longer broadcast."

Brave has been a leading complainant against RTB in 16 European countries.

Jon Mew, chief executive of IAB UK, said: "It’s in all of our interests to take the ICO’s report seriously and review current RTB practice. While we at the IAB will be working closely with the ICO and our members to help inform the consultation, industry support is vital. Now is our chance to proactively improve the adtech industry and shape a sustainable future. Let’s not waste this opportunity."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Promoted

July 22, 2019
MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

July 17, 2019
How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

Promoted

July 16, 2019